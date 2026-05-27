Software Asset Management Helps Businesses Meet Tightening WHS Equipment Maintenance Requirements

MELBOURNE, Australia, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Australian businesses managing machinery, tools, vehicles and mobile equipment face renewed pressure to keep inspection, maintenance and defect records current.

Equipment registers are back on the agenda as Safe Work Australia’s updated plant guidance sets clearer expectations for inspection, maintenance and defect records across machinery, tools, vehicles and mobile assets. The guidance is directing attention toward software asset management that supports the full equipment register obligation from inspection scheduling through to defect closure.

Safe Work Australia’s November 2024 Model Code of Practice: Managing risks of plant in the workplace states that plant is a major cause of work-related death and injury in Australian workplaces. The code defines plant broadly, covering machinery, equipment, appliances, containers, implements, tools and components fitted or connected to those items.

The guidance advises businesses to keep an up-to-date register of equipment that requires regular inspection and maintenance. That register may include responsibility for inspections, inspection frequency, safety instructions, procedures and records of abnormal operation or dangerous occurrences.

For asset-heavy businesses, the register now carries safety, maintenance and cost implications. A trailer, generator, camera, power tool, vehicle or piece of mobile machinery may move between depots, crews and job sites before maintenance staff need its history. Missing details can slow servicing decisions, safety checks and internal reviews.

Paper files and isolated spreadsheets can hold asset information, but they become harder to manage when equipment moves between depots, crews and job sites. Maintenance teams need service history before releasing an item back into use. Operations staff need to confirm who used the asset, where it was assigned and whether a defect report remains open.

Businesses are reviewing digital asset systems that keep service records, inspection notes, GPS data and operator qualifications accessible at the point of use, without office teams rebuilding asset history after the fact. That connection supports WHS checks, maintenance planning and field reporting across distributed operations.

Asset records also support financial control. Businesses managing high-value equipment need accurate utilisation history, replacement planning and servicing evidence. Asset data can also support job costing and lifecycle decisions across operational teams.

Kynection’s asset management module gives operational teams a connected record of location, condition, service history and operator qualifications across machinery, vehicles and mobile equipment. For businesses managing defect notifications, maintenance schedules, warranty tracking and operator qualification records, the priority is keeping asset detail current without rebuilding records from separate sources.

When location, condition and service history follow the asset, businesses can make maintenance and inspection decisions on current information rather than incomplete records.

About Kynection

Kynection is an Australian software company that provides paperless workflow systems for transport, construction, field service, manufacturing and asset-heavy operations. Its platform supports safety, compliance, maintenance, workforce mobility, asset management and operational record keeping through a connected digital system. Visit https://www.kynection.com.au/ or email contact@kynection.com.