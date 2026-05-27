Arogyam Dental Clinic Hosts Free Dental Check-Up Camp for Students at Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Inspired by the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda. Arogyam Dental Clinic brought its expertise directly to the classrooms of Shri Shikshayatan School, Kolkata, through a dedicated free dental check-up camp.

The camp, spearheaded by Dr Abhirup Mukherjee, offered comprehensive dental screenings to school-going children at no cost. Students received individual assessments covering oral hygiene, tooth decay, gum health and early orthodontic concerns—conditions that, when caught early, can prevent years of pain and expensive treatment.

Beyond check-ups, the camp served as a live dental awareness session, educating children on correct brushing techniques, dietary habits affecting teeth and the importance of regular dental visits. The clinic’s team made the experience interactive and fun, ensuring even the most hesitant young patients left with both a healthier mouth and a brighter smile.

“Children are often overlooked in preventive dental care, yet habits formed in school years last a lifetime,” said Dr Abhirup Mukherjee. “This camp is our way of giving back to the community and ensuring that every child, regardless of family background, gets access to quality dental guidance.”

The initiative drew enthusiastic participation from school staff, parents and students alike, reinforcing the role dental professionals can play beyond their clinics. Arogyam Dental Clinic continues to anchor its practice in community service, preventive education and compassionate care—values that have earned it the trust of families across Paikpara and North Kolkata.

About Arogyam Dental Clinic

Arogyam Dental Clinic, located in Paikpara, North Kolkata, is a full-service dental practice led by Dr Abhirup Mukherjee. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of dental treatments including general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, orthodontics and preventive care. With a patient-first philosophy and deep roots in the local community, Arogyam Dental is committed to making quality oral healthcare accessible and stress-free for patients of all ages.

Visit https://arogyamdental.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Arogyam Dental Clinic

Address: Paikpara, Kolkata, West Bengal

Phone: +91 94747 72362

Email: arogyamdentalclinic407@gmail.com