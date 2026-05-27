Jacqueline Ng Joins Johnson Brunetti

Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced Jacqueline Ng as a client relationship coordinator. In this role, Ng will coordinate workshops and events, support clients, and serve as a liaison between advisors and clients.

“Jacqueline brings a strong attention to detail and a natural ability to keep both clients and advisors informed and supported,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager. “Her organizational skills and positive approach make her a great fit for our team, and we’re excited to see the impact she’ll have in this role.”

Ng attended the University of Massachusetts-Boston and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing. Prior to Johnson Brunetti, Ng worked as an ESL instructor for three years in Spain.

“I’m excited to be part of the Johnson Brunetti team and the collaborative environment they’ve built,” said Ng. “From day one, I’ve received hands-on training and support, and I appreciate being part of a firm where everyone works together to serve clients. It’s also meaningful to work for an organization that is committed to giving back and making a difference in the community.”

Ng resides in the Boston area with her family Havanese dog Charlie.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.