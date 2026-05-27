Shreekant Patil’s Dedication to Lifelong Learning in Leadership, Sustainability, and Innovation

Nashik, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil embarked on a transformative learning journey by completing a comprehensive certificate course in leadership and digital transformation from UNICEF. This program provided him with in-depth insights into youth empowerment, digital leadership, and the importance of inclusive development. Through interactive modules and practical exercises, Shreekant gained valuable skills in fostering innovation, promoting social inclusion, and understanding the intricacies of community-driven change. These learnings have further strengthened his commitment to making a positive impact and leveraging digital tools to uplift marginalized groups.

Building on this foundation, CEng. Shreekant Patil has also successfully completed a diploma course in Sustainable Business & Entrepreneurship. This program enriched his understanding of sustainable economic practices, innovative business models, and the importance of responsible entrepreneurship. He learned how to develop sustainable ventures that not only generate economic value but also contribute to social and environmental well-being. The course emphasized strategic planning, ethical leadership, and the integration of sustainability principles into business operations, equipping Shreekant with the expertise to drive impactful community development initiatives.

With over 30 years of industry experience, including more than 20 years of entrepreneurship, Shreekant Patil brings a wealth of practical knowledge and leadership skills. His extensive background in the industry, combined with his newly acquired qualifications, uniquely positions him to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and build innovative startups. His experience and education enable him to mentor new entrepreneurs, guide them through the challenges of startup creation, and foster a culture of sustainable and responsible business practices.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished expert, international trainer, and a respected signatory at World Bank Group’s IFC-GLC with a wealth of experience in empowering individuals and organizations across the globe. As a master trainer at NSDC and trainer at MSBSVET, he has collaborated with numerous prominent entities, including universities, colleges, and government ministries, particularly the Ministry of Education. His role as a Professor of Practice underscores his dedication to inspiring and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers.

With extensive international training and learning from prestigious institutions like UNICEF, UNDP, and global leadership programs, Shreekant Patil brings a unique blend of knowledge and practical insights to his engagements. His expertise spans entrepreneurship, new business development, international trade, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and women empowerment. Through his motivational sessions, workshops, and mentorship programs, he actively motivates young minds to innovate, lead, and contribute meaningfully to society.