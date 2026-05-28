Power Tools Market Expansion Fueled by Cordless Innovations and Smart DIY Trends

The global power tools market size was valued at USD 34.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 72.27 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033. Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects by governments across various countries are expected to create strong growth opportunities for the market. The rising number of residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities has significantly increased the use of power tools for drilling, fastening, cutting, sanding, and demolition applications. As urbanization and industrialization continue to expand worldwide, the demand for technologically advanced and efficient power tools is anticipated to rise steadily during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the power tools market with the largest revenue share of 36.2% in 2025.

By product, drills segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

By mode of operation, electric segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2026 to 2033.

By application, residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 34.71 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 72.27 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 9.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2025

Government initiatives aimed at infrastructure modernization and industrial expansion are expected to result in substantial investments in non-residential construction activities. These developments are likely to strengthen the demand for power tools during the forecast period. Large-scale projects involving highways, railways, airports, energy facilities, and commercial buildings require advanced tools for efficient construction and maintenance work. The increasing focus on productivity, worker safety, and operational accuracy is further encouraging the adoption of technologically advanced power equipment.

The popularity of cordless power tools has increased considerably among both professional users and household consumers. Cordless tools powered by rechargeable batteries offer greater mobility, flexibility, and convenience compared to traditional corded equipment. Products such as hammer drills, impact drivers, impact wrenches, circular saws, and crimpers are being widely utilized across construction, repair, maintenance, sanding, metalworking, and welding applications. The absence of external power cords allows users to operate tools efficiently in remote and confined workspaces.

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Lithium-ion battery technology is playing a major role in transforming the power tools market. Power tools equipped with lithium-ion batteries are gaining rapid acceptance due to their lightweight structure, higher energy density, faster charging capability, and longer operational life. These batteries are gradually replacing conventional battery technologies such as nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries. The transition toward lithium-ion powered tools is improving productivity and reducing downtime for professional users across industries.

Technological advancements continue to influence market development as manufacturers focus on introducing innovative and intelligent power tools. Companies are investing heavily in product development to enhance tool performance, efficiency, durability, and safety. Smart features such as brushless motors, automatic torque adjustment, digital connectivity, and battery management systems are increasingly being integrated into modern tools. These innovations are helping users achieve greater precision and operational control across industrial and residential applications.

For example, the Flexvolt battery technology introduced by Dewalt automatically adjusts battery voltage according to the connected tool. This automatic voltage switching capability eliminates the need for manual power adjustment and improves operational convenience for users handling different power tools. Such technological improvements are increasing user efficiency while also supporting the demand for advanced cordless equipment.

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In addition to product innovation, the growing preference for cordless tools is positively impacting overall market growth. Cordless tools provide enhanced portability, easier handling, and independence from fixed power sources, making them highly suitable for construction sites, repair activities, and household applications. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and consumer preference for modern DIY equipment are also contributing to the expansion of the global power tools market.

The revival of manufacturing industries and increasing industrial automation are expected to create additional opportunities for market participants over the forecast period. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, electronics, and heavy engineering are increasingly using advanced power tools to improve precision and production efficiency. The integration of automation technologies and smart manufacturing practices is likely to support the demand for technologically sophisticated tools worldwide.

Key Power Tools Company Insights

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Atlas Copco and Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. These companies are actively focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and product portfolio expansion to strengthen their market position. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous research and development activities aimed at improving battery performance, ergonomics, and operational efficiency.

Atlas Copco AB is recognized as a leading manufacturer of industrial equipment, compressors, power equipment, and advanced machinery. The company serves a wide range of industries including construction, manufacturing, and mining through innovative and high-performance solutions.

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Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and sale of power tools and related equipment. Its major brands include HIKOKI, Metabo HPT, and Metabo, which are widely recognized for delivering professional-grade tools for industrial and residential applications.

Stanley Black & Decker and Hilti Corporation are among the emerging participants in the global power tools market. These companies are increasingly investing in advanced technologies and expanding their product offerings to meet evolving customer requirements.

Stanley Black & Decker provides a broad range of hand tools, power tools, fastening systems, and industrial equipment for industries such as infrastructure, oil & gas, healthcare, and security systems. The company is widely known for its strong global distribution network and diversified product portfolio.

Hilti Corporation is a technology-focused company engaged in the development, manufacturing, logistics, sales, and servicing of advanced construction equipment and power tools. The company emphasizes innovation and engineering excellence to provide high-performance solutions for construction professionals worldwide.

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Key Power Tools Companies

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Atlas Copco

Hilti Corporation

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Conclusion

The global power tools market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure investments, rapid industrialization, and rising demand for technologically advanced tools across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The growing adoption of cordless and lithium-ion battery-powered tools is transforming the industry by improving portability, efficiency, and operational convenience. Technological innovations, including smart battery systems and advanced motor technologies, are further supporting market expansion. In addition, the rising popularity of DIY activities, expanding manufacturing operations, and increasing construction projects worldwide are expected to sustain long-term demand for power tools. With strong contributions from Asia Pacific and continuous product innovation by major companies, the market is anticipated to maintain steady growth through 2033.

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