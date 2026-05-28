Creative Diagnostics Strengthens Preclinical Support with Advanced Coronavirus Animal Model Services for Antiviral Research

New York, USA, 2026-05-28 — /EPR Network/ —As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics is proud to announce the expansion of its service portfolio with the release of its Coronavirus Animal Model services. This comprehensive suite of in vivo platforms will help scientists to evaluate the pathogenicity and transmissibility of Coronavirus, accelerating research into the interactions between the virus and the host immune response, and the mechanisms underlying severe pathogenesis.

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the rapid development of animal models to help us understand the disease’s pathogenesis, test treatments and support vaccine development. Models previously established for studying severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) have been rapidly adapted for SARS-CoV-2 research. However, despite both viruses utilizing ACE2 as their receptor, it is clear that their host ranges do not fully overlap. SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 have different residues that interact with ACE2 within their receptor-binding domains. Furthermore, there are species-specific differences in the proteases required for viral activation and internalization, which are likely responsible for the differences in host range between the two viruses. Natural host models include rhesus macaques, long-tailed macaques, African green monkeys, hamsters and ferrets.

Animal models are an indispensable component of research into COVID-19. While in vitro, ex vivo and organoid models have revealed key virological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2, animal models that can reproduce the clinical and pathological features of human COVID-19 are essential for investigating the virus’s pathogenic mechanisms, transmission routes, potential therapeutics and vaccines. Insights into pathogenic mechanisms and virus-host interactions derived from in vitro studies require validation through animal models to confirm their physiological relevance. Novel antiviral drugs must be evaluated in animal models because characteristics such as bioavailability, serum concentrations, half-lives and tissue distribution can only be assessed in vivo. Similarly, transmission and vaccine research can only be evaluated using physiologically relevant animal models.

Creative Diagnostics is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for studying coronaviruses, including developing and applying animal models. Drawing on its extensive experience in this field, Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of services to support research into animal models of coronaviruses, specifically tailored to the needs of researchers and pharmaceutical companies. These services include study design and execution, pathological analysis and immune response profiling, and the efficacy testing of vaccines and antiviral compounds, as well as data analysis and interpretation.

While a variety of animal models are currently available, none can fully replicate all the pathological features of human Coronavirus infection. Creative Diagnostics’ research team has an in-depth understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of various animal models, and can optimize them to help researchers achieve their scientific objectives. The Coronavirus animal models include SARS-CoV Virus Intranasal Infection Rhesus Monkey Model, SARS-CoV Virus Intranasal Infection Mouse Model, and SARS-CoV-2 Syrian Hamster Model.

For more information regarding the Coronavirus Animal Model services or to request a project consultation, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/coronavirus-animal-model.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.