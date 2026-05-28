Shreekant Patil on Enhancing Export Opportunities for Nashik MSMEs With DEPC

Through close collaboration with key government bodies — including DIC Nashik, NSDC, EEPC, SEPC, BIS, QCI, APEDA, MOFPI, NIMA & MACCIA — he conducts vital export-import training programs that educate businesses on government incentives and international compliance. Over the past several years, he has championed Nashik’s regional growth by organizing high-impact B2B matchmaking events, outreach initiatives, and factory visits for foreign delegates. Currently, as a key partner of the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, he is leading a 10-day Indian delegation to Poland, connecting domestic enterprises directly with Polish industries and government officials to open a strategic gateway to Europe and secure direct export orders for Indian MSMEs.

During the Nashik DEPC meeting held at the Intermediate Hall, District Collector’s Office, Nashik, under the chairmanship of the District Collector, various strategic initiatives to promote export growth were discussed and approved.

CEng. Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of increasing export activities through consistent efforts and proposed two key points:

1. Conducting regular awareness programs to educate and motivate local entrepreneurs and exporters.

2. Organizing buyer-seller meets on a frequent basis to facilitate direct interactions and business opportunities.

These suggestions were well received and incorporated into the regional export development strategy.

Furthermore, the Hon. Export Commissioner and Development Commissioner (Industry), Mumbai, addressed the meeting through a semi-official letter, outlining ten directives aimed at strengthening export infrastructure and policies. The directives included conducting capacity-building programs by DIC & FIEO.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to implement these approved strategies promptly, aiming to enhance Nashik’s export potential, improve market access, and promote regional products on a broader scale. The collective efforts are expected to significantly contribute to the economic growth and export competitiveness of the Nashik district.