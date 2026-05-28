Creative Diagnostics Launches Specialized Flow Cytometry Antibodies to Advance Non-Human Primate Research

New York, USA, 2026-05-28 — /EPR Network/ —Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its new Flow Cytometry Antibodies. This specialized collection is specifically engineered to address the critical need for highly specific, reliable reagents in non-human primate (NHP) biomedical research and preclinical drug development.

Although non-human primates account for only a small proportion of the animals used in biomedical research, they remain important research models due to their high degree of similarity to humans in terms of genetic makeup, anatomy, physiology and behaviour. Key medical advances have been driven by research conducted using non-human primates, primarily monkeys, saving or improving the lives of millions of people.

Prior to clinical trials, NHP models play a crucial role in evaluating therapeutic antibodies, biologics, and immunomodulatory drugs. Flow cytometry has become an essential analytical tool for studying immune responses in these models. Enabling high-dimensional analysis of immune cell populations and their activation states, it allows researchers to assess changes in immune cell subsets, functional markers, and cytokine expression in response to drug candidates, vaccines, or disease progression.

However, researchers often face a significant challenge in the form of the limited availability of antibodies that are specifically validated to target monkey immune markers. This means that many laboratories are forced to rely on anti-human antibodies that exhibit cross-reactivity, which can lead to inconsistent results, weak signals or poor reproducibility.

To address this issue, Creative Diagnostics has developed a portfolio of high-quality antibodies that target monkey immune cell surface markers specifically. These antibodies enable precise immune monitoring and support the reliable phenotyping of non-human primate immune systems and translational research.

Creative Diagnostics’ rabbit anti-monkey flow cytometry antibody panel has been developed to detect surface markers on monkey immune cells. Designed to support preclinical pharmacology studies, immune profiling and mechanistic research in non-human primate models, these antibodies help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate the development of innovative therapies.

The panel enables precise characterization of immune cell subsets and signaling pathways involved in drug responses, disease progression, and immune regulation in NHP research. The broad coverage of markers allows researchers to construct multiparametric flow cytometry panels and facilitates in-depth immunophenotyping analyses in non-human primates.

Furthermore, these antibodies have been optimized to exhibit high specificity for non-human primate antigens, enabling the accurate detection of primate immune markers with minimal background signal. All the antibodies in this panel are produced using recombinant antibody technology and demonstrate an excellent signal-to-noise ratio.

These rabbit anti-monkey flow cytometry antibodies are ideal for various applications in NHP research, including preclinical drug development, immunophenotyping, mechanism of action studies and safety and immunotoxicity assessments. For more information about the Rabbit Anti-Monkey Flow Cytometry Antibody Panel or to view the full product catalog, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/flow-cytometry-antibodies-for-non-human-primate-research.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.