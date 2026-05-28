CD Bioparticles Launches Innovative Organoid Culture Tools to Advance 3D Disease Modeling and Drug Discovery

New York, USA, 2026-05-28 — /EPR Network/ —CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive line of Organoid Culture Tools. This new suite of kits and reagents is specifically engineered to build normal and tumor-derived organoids from human and mouse sources, and to support advanced 3D cell culture systems for research in cancer biology, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

Organoids are simple cell-based in vitro tissue engineering models that can reproduce many aspects of the complex structure and function of their corresponding in vivo tissues. They can be dissected and analyzed to study the fundamental mechanisms of human tissue development, regeneration, and repair. They can also be used for diagnostics, disease modelling, drug development, and personalized medicine. Organoids can be derived from pluripotent stem cells, tissue-resident stem cells (embryonic or adult), progenitor cells or differentiated cells from healthy or diseased tissues (such as tumors). A large number of organoid engineering strategies supporting the culture, growth, proliferation, differentiation and maturation of organoids have been reported to date.

Complex, three-dimensional organoids represent a unique research tool, offering significant advantages over overly simplified, two-dimensional cell culture systems and animal models, which often fail to accurately replicate human physiological and pathological conditions. As the scientific community moves away from traditional two-dimensional cell culture and seeks alternatives that more closely mimic the human body than animal experiments do, CD Bioparticles’ organoid culture tools provide the key building blocks for constructing these ‘mini-organs’, thus facilitating breakthroughs in cancer research, regenerative medicine, and personalized drug screening.

The newly released product line includes Human-Derived Normal Organoid Kits, Human-Derived Tumor Organoid Kits, Mouse-Derived Normal Organoid Kits, and Organoid-Related Reagents. For example, CD Bioparticles’ Tumor Organoid Kits (Human-Derived) are designed to help researchers construct three-dimensional models that closely replicate the native tumour microenvironment. The range includes kits for various common tumour types and is intended to advance cancer research by facilitating more precise and efficient experimental methods and accelerating the development of personalized cancer therapies.

CD Bioparticles’ kits provide a comprehensive solution, combining tumour tissue processing, organoid culture, passaging, cryopreservation, and thawing. They support the efficient establishment of tumour organoid models using primary samples obtained from surgical resection or biopsy with excellent reproducibility and a high success rate. Thanks to optimized formulations and standardized operating procedures, the resulting organoids retain the original tumour’s key characteristics, including tissue structure, genetic mutation profiles, cellular heterogeneity, and drug response profiles. These properties make the organoids an ideal choice for applications, such as personalized medicine research, anti-cancer drug screening, high-throughput drug sensitivity testing, and cancer mechanism studies.

For more information on the Organoid Culture Tools or to view the full product catalog, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/products/organoid-culture-tools.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.