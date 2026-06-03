Streetlight Lighting Project Basically Completed in Shuitou Village, Gaolong Town, Chaling County, Zhuzhou, Hunan

Shanghai, China, 2026-06-03 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the long-awaited streetlight installation and maintenance project in Shuitou Village, Gaolong Town, Chaling County, Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, has been basically finished. The overall nighttime lighting conditions of the village have been greatly improved, effectively solving residents’ difficulty in traveling after dark and lighting up the path toward rural revitalization and people’s well-being.

Centering on village main roads, key intersections and residential gathering areas, the lighting project adhered to scientific planning and efficient construction. A total of 89 new streetlights were installed and 24 existing ones repaired, realizing full coverage and zero blind spots in lighting across key road sections. Since the project launch, town and village authorities, together with the village resident work team, coordinated closely to strictly control construction quality, safety and progress. They efficiently completed lamp installation, circuit inspection and operational commissioning, delivering tangible results to meet villagers’ long-standing expectations.

In the past, some road sections in Shuitou Village suffered from aging and missing lighting facilities, resulting in inconvenient nighttime travel and prominent potential safety hazards. Streetlight renovation had long been one of the most concerned livelihood issues for local residents. With the completion of this lighting project, rows of streetlights light up one after another at night. The warm illumination brightens village roads and comforts residents’ hearts, facilitating nightly travel and leisure activities, while upgrading the village’s living environment and overall public safety. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights