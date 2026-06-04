Future Electronics Supports Starlight Canada with Meaningful Donation

Montreal, Quebec, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to support Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada through a meaningful donation aimed at brightening the lives of seriously ill children and their families.

Through this contribution, Future Electronics is helping bring moments of joy, comfort, and relief to families navigating long hospital stays, ongoing treatments, and uncertainty. These experiences provide emotional support, strengthen family bonds, and help restore a sense of childhood during incredibly challenging times.

Future Electronics recognizes the vital role that organizations like Starlight Canada play in supporting communities. Through its network of nearly 150 healthcare partners, Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada delivers impactful programs that reach thousands of families across the country, ensuring children from toddlers to teenagers can experience joy despite serious illness.

The donation will support a range of initiatives, including hospital-based gaming systems, toy and sensory play deliveries, and wish experiences that create lasting positive memories. These programs are used approximately 80,000 times each month, demonstrating their significant reach and importance.

Future Electronics continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to community engagement and corporate responsibility through initiatives like this. By supporting organizations that provide tangible, meaningful assistance, Future Electronics reinforces its role as a company that prioritizes compassion and positive impact beyond the workplace.

Future Electronics is proud to contribute to initiatives that uplift communities and support families in need. For more information about Future Electronics’ charitable programs, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/environmental-social-governance

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award‑winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry‑leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end‑to‑end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real‑time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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