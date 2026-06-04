Synopsys to Hold Annual User Group Conference on June 18 in Bengaluru

Conference keynote from Ravi Subramanian, Chief Product Management Officer, Synopsys, will share vision for new silicon-to-systems design paradigm that is silicon-powered, AI-enabled, and software-defined

Event to feature latest engineering solutions across Synopsys’ expanded portfolio to advance how innovators design, verify, and deliver next generation AI-powered products

Synopsys celebrates close to three decades of SNUG in India, bringing together the engineering ecosystem world over to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future of intelligent systems

BENGALURU, India, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Synopsys, Inc. the leader in silicon to systems design solutions, is hosting its annual flagship Synopsys User Group (SNUG) India 2026 conference at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel on June 18, 2026. The one-day conference will bring together semiconductor design engineers, technology leaders, and ecosystem partners from across India’s semiconductor and systems ecosystem to exchange ideas, collaborate, and explore the future of engineering in the era of pervasive intelligence.

Mr. Ravi Subramanian, Chief Product Management Officer, Synopsys, will deliver the opening keynote titled ‘Re-Engineering the Future of Silicon,’ and explore how AI, agentic workflows, and silicon-to-systems innovation are reshaping engineering design and development. His keynote will also highlight the growing convergence of silicon design, multiphysics analysis, and intelligent system engineering as organizations navigate increasing design complexity and accelerated innovation cycles.

Speaking about SNUG India 2026, Sudeep Kallappa Shivalli, Regional Senior Director, Go To Market, Synopsys, said “SNUG India 2026 reflects the spirit of collaboration and innovation that has defined the Synopsys Users Group community for over three decades. As engineering teams navigate unprecedented complexity driven by AI, intelligent systems, and software-defined products, platforms like this becomes increasingly important for bringing together customers, partners, and technology experts to exchange insights, share experiences, and collectively shape the future of innovation.”

As AI transforms product development, silicon engineering, and systems innovation, SNUG India 2026 will spotlight the technologies and workflows shaping the next generation of intelligent products. The conference will feature technical sessions, expert-led discussions, customer presentations, and collaborative exchanges spanning AI-enabled engineering, 3DIC and advanced packaging, multiphysics chip design, software-defined systems, and hardware-assisted verification.

Conference and Keynote Details

WHAT: Synopsys annual user group conference, SNUG India 2026, featuring a keynote by Synopsys Chief Product Management Officer Ravi Subramanian on ‘Re-Engineering the Future of Silicon,’ followed by an executive Q&A for attending media.

Synopsys annual user group conference, SNUG India 2026, featuring a keynote by on followed by an executive Q&A for attending media. WHEN: Thursday, June 18, 2026 starting at 9:15 AM IST

Thursday, June 18, 2026 starting at 9:15 AM IST WHERE: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, Bengaluru, India

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About SNUG India

Now in its 27th year, SNUG India brings together Synopsys users and industry experts from across the country to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas on the future of silicon and system design. This year’s event will feature customer- and sponsor-led sessions and technical expert panels on topics such as AI, 3DIC, and advanced packaging, software-defined systems, and more.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Media Contact:

Madhulina Das: madhulina@prhub.com – 8777787243