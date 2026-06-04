Analysis of China’s LED Market Layout and Future Prospects

Shanghai, China, 2026-06-04 — /EPR Network/ — Light-emitting diodes, or LEDs for short, are made of compounds containing gallium (Ga), arsenic (As), phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N), etc. They are a commonly used light-emitting device that emits light by releasing energy through the recombination of electrons and holes. The core part of a light-emitting diode is a wafer composed of a P-type semiconductor and an N-type semiconductor. There is a transition layer between the P-type semiconductor and the N-type semiconductor, called a PN junction, which has unidirectional conductivity. In the PN junction of some semiconductor materials, when the injected minority carriers recombine with the majority carriers, the excess energy is released in the form of light, thereby directly converting electrical energy into light energy. When a reverse voltage is applied to the PN junction, it is difficult for minority carriers to be injected, so no light is emitted. When a forward voltage is applied to the light-emitting diode, the holes injected from the P region into the N region and the electrons injected from the N region into the P region recombine with the electrons in the N region and the holes in the P region within a few microns near the PN junction, respectively, to produce spontaneously radiated fluorescence. The energy states of electrons and holes in different semiconductor materials are different. When electrons and holes recombine, the amount of energy released is different. The more energy released, the shorter the wavelength of the light emitted. Commonly used are diodes that emit red, green or yellow light.

Light-emitting diodes can be divided into monochrome LEDs, color-changing LEDs, flashing LEDs, infrared LEDs, ultraviolet LEDs and organic LEDs. Among them, monochrome LEDs can be divided into ordinary monochrome LEDs, high-brightness LEDs and ultra-high-brightness LEDs. Ordinary monochrome LEDs have the advantages of small size, low operating voltage, small operating current, uniform and stable light emission, fast response speed and long life. They can be driven and lit by various DC, AC, pulse and other power sources. It is a current-controlled semiconductor device and needs to be connected in series with a suitable current-limiting resistor when used. The semiconductor materials used by high-brightness monochrome LEDs and ultra-high-brightness monochrome LEDs are different from those of ordinary monochrome LEDs, so the intensity of light emission is also different. Generally, high-brightness monochromatic LEDs use materials such as gallium aluminum arsenide (GaAlAs), ultra-high-brightness monochromatic LEDs use materials such as gallium indium arsenide (GaAsInP), and ordinary monochromatic LEDs use materials such as gallium phosphide (GaP) or gallium arsenide phosphide (GaAsP).

The upstream of the light-emitting diode (LED) industry chain includes LED substrate materials, including sapphire, silicon carbide, silicon, gallium arsenide, etc.; as well as LED epitaxial wafers, LED chips, industrial gases and MOCVD equipment. Among them, LED epitaxial growth refers to the process of forming a semiconductor light-emitting material film on an LED substrate using various epitaxial growth methods (such as LPE, MOCVD, MBE, etc.) to make LED epitaxial wafers. This link is the link with the highest requirements for production equipment and technical processes in the LED production process. The quality of LED epitaxial wafers has an important impact on the quality of downstream products. At present, the mainstream technology for producing high-brightness LED epitaxial wafers is MOCVD (metal organic chemical vapor deposition). The midstream is the light-emitting diode (LED) production and packaging link, which refers to the link of connecting the external leads to the LED chip electrodes to form LED devices. The main function of packaging is to protect LED chips and improve light extraction efficiency. The downstream of the industrial chain is the market application of light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) can efficiently convert electrical energy into light energy and have a wide range of uses in modern society. They were originally used for indicative lighting of instruments and meters, and then expanded to traffic lights, landscape lighting, automotive lighting, and mobile phone keyboards and backlight sources. Later, a new technology of micro-light-emitting diodes (micro-LEDs) was developed, which greatly reduced the size of the original light-emitting diodes and used red, blue, and green micro-light-emitting diodes that can emit light independently to form a display array for display technology.

My country’s light-emitting diode (LED) industry began in the late 1960s. Due to the small number of application fields at that time, the industry developed slowly. It was mainly dominated by scientific research institutes or enterprises with scientific research institutes, and the industrialization capacity was relatively weak. Entering the 21st century, due to the continuous growth of my country’s macro-economy, the support of national industrial policies, and the continuous breakthroughs in LED technology, the domestic LED industry has developed rapidly, and a relatively complete industrial system has been formed, and large-scale domestic substitution has been gradually achieved in various links. At the same time, emerging fields such as digital consumption, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and entertainment consumption have become new highlights of my country’s light-emitting diode (LED) market application, and have also brought new development opportunities to the industry, making the penetration rate of light-emitting diode (LED) products in various downstream application fields continue to increase. However, since 2022, under the impact of complex and severe domestic and international situations and multiple unexpected factors, the downstream demand of the light-emitting diode (LED) industry has been sluggish, the overall production cost of the industry has risen, and the overall output value of the industry has continued to decline. In 2023, the market size of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in my country will be about 657.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.55%.

Guangdong’s lighting industry has always been in an unshakable leading position in my country’s lighting industry. The high-quality development of Guangdong’s lighting industry is of great significance to accelerating the high-quality development of my country’s lighting industry and promoting my country’s leap from a “manufacturing power” to a “manufacturing power” in lighting products. Looking across the country, lighting manufacturing companies are mainly concentrated in Guangdong, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangsu, Anhui and Shandong. As the light-emitting diode (LED) production area with the deepest industrial accumulation, the most complete industrial chain and the richest industrial resources in the country, Guangdong leads the country in terms of output value scale, number of enterprises, radiation of production areas and market coverage, and has an absolute central position. In terms of industrial clusters, Guangdong Province has cultivated and built a number of characteristic light-emitting diode (LED) industrial clusters with its strong industrial foundation and advantages. Among them, Shenzhen’s light-emitting diode (LED) industry is synonymous with Chinese LED. It has a complete industrial chain, the largest light-emitting diode (LED) packaging and display production base in China, and the largest light-emitting diode (LED) listed company industrial cluster in the country. At present. Guangdong’s light-emitting diode (LED) packaging output accounts for about 70% of the country and 50% of the world. From January to August 2024, the output of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in Guangdong Province, my country was 548.924 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.5%. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights