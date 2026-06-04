EPDM Rubber Granules Market and Its Role in Modern Infrastructure Projects

The global EPDM rubber granules market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 1.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the market in 2025, accounting for a revenue share of 35.9%. EPDM rubber granules are widely used in applications such as running tracks, artificial turf infill, safety flooring, and recreational surfaces, owing to their superior UV resistance, color stability, elasticity, and long service life.

Growing investments in sports infrastructure, urban recreational spaces, and child safety flooring systems across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are significantly supporting market expansion. In addition, rising emphasis on sustainability and circular economy practices is accelerating the adoption of recycled and eco-friendly rubber materials within construction and infrastructure development. EPDM rubber granules are increasingly preferred by manufacturers and contractors seeking sustainable solutions that align with green building certifications and waste reduction initiatives. This shift toward environmentally responsible construction practices is expected to remain a key driver of long-term market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By type, the recycled EPDM granules segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033.

By granule size, the 1.5–2.5 mm segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the sports flooring and tracks segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033.

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Key Market Participants Insights

The EPDM rubber granules industry is moderately fragmented, comprising global rubber manufacturers, specialty material producers, recycled rubber processors, and regional flooring solution providers. Competition is driven by factors such as product quality, durability, color consistency, pricing strategies, and compliance with international safety and environmental standards. Market participants are increasingly focusing on strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and investments in sustainable and recycled rubber technologies to strengthen their competitive position.

Recent developments highlight growing innovation and sustainability focus within the industry:

In April 2026, FieldsMaster, a brand of Zhejiang Running Sports Co., Ltd, expanded its global footprint in the EPDM rubber granules market by enhancing supply capabilities for sports and recreational flooring projects. The company emphasized advanced automated production systems, UV-resistant granule offerings, and rising international demand for sustainable sports surfacing materials.

In October 2024, GEZOLAN AG introduced high-sustainability EPDM rubber granules containing over 90% sustainable raw materials for sports flooring applications. This development reflects increasing industry investment in low-carbon, environmentally responsible surfacing solutions aligned with evolving sustainability standards in sports infrastructure.

Key EPDM Rubber Granules Companies

The following companies are profiled in the EPDM rubber granules market study:

Johnson Controls

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Lanxess AG

Kumho Petrochemical

Reliance Industries Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Orbia

Mitsui Chemicals

DuPont

Firestone Building Products

GEZOLAN AG

Zhejiang Running Sports Co., Ltd

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