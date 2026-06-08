Dual Lab releases PDF4WCAG Accessibility Checker 1.10

London, UK, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Dual Lab announces the release of PDF4WCAG Accessibility Checker 1.10, introducing usability enhancements, expanded localization support, and new document inspection panels.

PDF4WCAG is a professional accessibility validation solution for PDF documents, designed to support compliance with PDF/UA, WCAG, and WTPDF accessibility requirements. It is powered by the veraPDF validation architecture and is identical to veraPDF in Machine verifiable checks of PDF/UA and WTPDF validation profiles.

What’s new in Version 1.10

Enhanced localization and user experience

PDF4WCAG 1.10 improves interface usability and multilingual support:

Redesigned switching between technical terminology and user-friendly language , providing a more intuitive experience for both accessibility experts (developers) and non-technical users.

and , providing a more intuitive experience for both accessibility experts (developers) and non-technical users. Added support for German and Dutch interface localizations.

Improved zoom and navigation controls

Accessibility issue navigation has been refined for better usability:

Enhanced zoom behavior for small issue regions and error highlights.

New inspection panels

PDF4WCAG 1.10 introduces several new analysis panels to provide deeper document insights:

Annotations panel

Inspects PDF annotations, comments, hyperlinks, form controls, and other interactive elements relevant to accessibility and usability evaluation.

Metadata panel

Displays document metadata including:

document title

author information

document language

accessibility properties

PDF/UA-related metadata entries

Fonts panel

Provides detailed analysis of:

embedded fonts

font types and subsets

encoding information

Persistent user preferences

PDF4WCAG now preserves user configuration settings between sessions, improving workflow continuity and efficiency. Persisted settings include:

selected interface language

active filters

right-side panel state and opened sections

structure tree role map visibility

auto-scaling preferences

CLI enhancements

The command-line interface has been extended with initial support for additional validation profiles:

WCAG Machine

WCAG Machine & Human

These profiles are now available under paid commercial licenses on the PDF4WCAG website.

Public API documentation

A new public documentation section is now available. API is available under paid commercial licenses on the PDF4WCAG website.

Integration API Beta testing

The PDF4WCAG Integration API is in the process of beta testing. The API is designed to simplify integration of accessibility validation workflows into enterprise systems, document processing pipelines, and third-party accessibility platforms.

About Dual Lab

Founded in 2008, Dual Lab specializes in science- and technology-intensive software development across multiple domains including PDF Technologies, complex Document Management workflows, 3D Modelling, Fintech and others. Dual lab is a partner member of PDF Association.

For more information, visit the website.