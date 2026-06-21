Mike Williams Golf Center Now Open at Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Earlier this spring, Lanier Islands Resort introduced a bold new experience on Lake Lanier’s shores with the opening of The Six. Marking one of the nation’s only night-lit par-3 courses, it has quickly emerged as one of Georgia’s most talked-about golf attractions. The Six features six illuminated holes ranging from 56 to 91 yards, allowing guests to play well past sunset. Not one to rest on its laurels, the lakeside resort announced today the opening of the all-new Mike Williams Golf Center. The fully reimagined clubhouse is designed to serve as the new headquarters for golf at Lanier Islands Resort and a community gathering place for North Georgia. Investments in creating The Six and transforming the clubhouse totaled nearly $4M.

Named in honor of former Lanier Islands Resort CEO Mike Williams, the new Golf Center reflects the resort’s commitment to creating one of the Southeast’s most unique golf destinations. Combined, The Six, the scenic 18-hole Legacy Golf Course, and the Golf Center represent a significant investment in the future of the sport at Lanier Islands Resort – fulfilling the vision behind the lakeside destination’s New Era of Golf initiative. The project also marks the first major renovation and expansion of the Legacy Golf clubhouse since the award-winning course opened in 2009.

“The opening of the Mike Williams Golf Center is about much more than a new clubhouse,” said Lanier Islands Resort President Matthew Bowling. “It’s another major step in our vision to create an experience unlike anything else in the Southeast. Whether you’re playing 18 holes on our award-winning Legacy Golf Course, teeing it up under the lights at The Six, hosting a corporate outing, celebrating with friends, or relaxing around the firepit overlooking Lake Lanier, we’ve created a destination where golf and hospitality come together.”

In keeping with a course that has been dubbed the “Pebble Beach of the South” by Links Magazine, recognized among the 10 Best Lakeside Golf Courses in America by Men’s Journal, and ranked among Georgia’s top public golf courses, the reimagined Mike Williams Golf Center now serves as the centerpiece of the resort’s golf offerings. The significantly expanded pro shop showcases new merchandise designed by renowned golf artist Seth McWhorter. The facility now offers elevated dining, supported by an expanded kitchen, a new 19th Hole Bar and Lounge, and multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces for golfers and guests alike.

Designed as a social hub where golfers and non-golfers can gather year-round, Golf Center guests can relax around the outdoor fireplace and firepit, enjoy food and drinks on the patio while watching multiple high-definition televisions, and take in unobstructed views of Lake Lanier. The facility also overlooks the night-lit putting green, chipping green, driving range, and The Six, creating an energetic atmosphere that extends well beyond a traditional round of golf.

One of the Golf Center’s most distinctive features is its new event pavilion that accommodates up to 180 guests and offers picturesque views of Lake Lanier. It also provides a unique venue for golf tournaments, awards receptions, weddings, rehearsal dinners, corporate retreats, client entertainment events, private celebrations, and community gatherings. Equipped with heaters throughout, the pavilion is designed for year-round use, allowing groups to enjoy it in every season. The Golf Center and its surrounding amenities can be rented in whole or in part, combining golf, dining, entertainment, and lakefront scenery in a way few destinations can match.

“Golf is evolving, and so are we,” Bowling added. “Today’s guests are looking for more than just a round of golf. They want experiences. They want entertainment. They want places to connect with family, friends, and colleagues. That’s exactly what we’ve built here. The Mike Williams Golf Center and The Six are helping us redefine what a golf destination can be.”

Designated a Best of Georgia Vacation Destination by Georgia Business Journal readers and nominated for a Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award, Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To book tee times at Legacy Golf Course and The Six, visit https://www.lanierislands.com/golf/book-tee-time/. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, amenities, and upcoming events, call 770-945-8787 or visit www.LanierIslands.com.