TN Design & Build delivers fully integrated architectural design and build service to Cobham’s most desirable residential streets

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to be bringing its fully integrated architectural design and build service to homeowners across some of Cobham’s most sought-after addresses. As demand for thoughtfully designed, expertly constructed home projects grows across this highly regarded corner of Surrey, TN Design & Build is providing the kind of joined-up service that Cobham’s discerning homeowners are increasingly looking for.

The company is currently working with properties across a number of Cobham’s most distinguished residential streets, including Leigh Hill Road, Fairmile Lane, Eaton Park Road, Miles Lane, Fairmile Park Road, Oxshott Rise, Sandy Lane, and Tilt Road. Across all of these addresses, the expectation is the same — exceptional design, outstanding craftsmanship, and a team that understands the unique character of the homes and the area they are working in.

Cobham’s homes deserve an exceptional standard of service

Cobham has long been established as one of Surrey’s premier residential destinations. The streets and lanes that wind through the area — from the sweeping approaches of Fairmile Lane and Fairmile Park Road to the quieter, more secluded settings of Leigh Hill Road, Tilt Road, and Sandy Lane — are home to properties that are as individual as they are impressive. Homes along Eaton Park Road, Miles Lane, and Oxshott Rise share that same quality, set within an environment where the surrounding landscape is as much a part of the appeal as the properties themselves.

Working in an area of this calibre demands more than good building skills. It demands a design sensibility that can respond to each property’s individual character, a thorough understanding of the local planning environment, and the ability to deliver a finished result that enhances rather than diminishes the setting. TN Design & Build’s integrated approach — where architectural design and construction are handled by the same team throughout — is specifically structured to meet that standard.

The benefits of integrated design and build for Cobham homeowners

For homeowners across Leigh Hill Road, Fairmile Lane, Eaton Park Road, Miles Lane, Fairmile Park Road, Oxshott Rise, Sandy Lane, and Tilt Road, TN Design & Build’s service provides:

Designs that translate directly into outstanding builds – architectural plans shaped by genuine construction expertise, ensuring that the vision conceived at design stage is delivered without compromise in the finished home.

Sensitive planning navigation – a thorough understanding of Cobham’s planning policies, permitted development parameters, and the specific considerations that arise when working with larger, more distinctive properties in a semi-rural setting.

Budget integrity throughout – construction costs are woven into the design process from the outset, so financial expectations are established accurately and never lost sight of as the project develops.

A seamless project journey – with architectural design and construction managed by one team, there is no disruptive handover between separate parties and no loss of momentum or intent as the project moves from planning into build.

Designs that respect the local landscape – an appreciation of Cobham’s green, spacious character and the architectural quality of its established residential areas, reflected in designs that feel appropriate, considered, and built to endure.

One team, one standard – complete accountability across both design and construction, with a single point of contact ensuring that quality and communication are consistent from the first consultation to the final finish.

Faithful realisation of the original vision – when the team behind the design is the same team carrying out the build, the homeowner’s original brief is honoured all the way through to completion.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “Cobham is a remarkable place to work. The homes on Fairmile Lane, Leigh Hill Road, Oxshott Rise, and across the surrounding streets are genuinely special — properties with real character, set in surroundings that place a high premium on quality and sensitivity. When homeowners in Cobham invite us in to design and build for them, they are trusting us with something they care deeply about, and that responsibility shapes how we approach every single project.

Our integrated service exists because we firmly believe that the best possible outcome for the client comes when design and build are never separated — when the architectural thinking and the construction delivery are driven by the same team, with the same standards, throughout. That is the commitment we bring to every home we work on in Cobham.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk