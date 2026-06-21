UCP of Central Florida celebrates major milestones at new Osceola campus

ORLANDO, Fla., 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Even before opening its doors, UCP of Central Florida’s new Osceola County campus is exceeding expectations, with enrollment already surpassing first-year projections and construction progressing ahead of schedule.

Located in downtown Kissimmee at the corner of U.S. Highway 192 and Oak Street, the new 37,000-square-foot state-of-the-art educational and pediatric therapy facility is being developed to expand access to high-quality education and therapy services for children of all abilities throughout Osceola County.

Originally projected to serve 260 students in its first year, the new campus has already enrolled 311 students, demonstrating the growing need for UCP’s inclusive educational model. The campus will have the capacity to serve up to 350 students when fully enrolled. Openings are currently available in Early Childhood and Kindergarten programs.

“This project represents much more than a new building—it represents opportunity for hundreds of children and families in our community,” said Ken Jacobs, Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled that construction is progressing ahead of schedule and that enrollment has already exceeded our original projections. The response from families has reinforced what we already knew; there is a tremendous need for high-quality, inclusive education and therapy services in Osceola County.”

The new campus is designed to support a diverse range of educational needs through innovative classrooms, advanced technology and specialized resources that allow students with and without disabilities to learn side-by-side in an inclusive environment.

In addition to expanded educational opportunities, the campus will feature an enhanced pediatric therapy center offering physical, occupational and speech therapy services. Staffing will also increase by over 20 professional positions including teachers, therapists and administrative staff.

The project is being made possible through the support of several key partners. UCP recognizes RA Rogers, the project’s general contractor, for helping keep construction on an accelerated timeline. The organization also extends its gratitude to Schenkel Shultz Architects, which generously donated its architectural services for the project and has supported UCP through donated professional services for more than two decades.

The new campus is partially funded through a $1 million gift from local philanthropists Dr. Don and Cindy Diebel and will be named in their honor upon completion.

UCP of Central Florida will celebrate the official grand opening on August 7, 2026, with a community celebration welcoming families, supporters and community partners.

A leading network of charter schools committed to fostering inclusive learning environments, UCP Charter Schools is a network of 8 charter schools and a program of UCP of Central Florida, launched in 2001. It has grown to now serve over 2,000 students aged from birth to 21 years of age.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For more than 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has been dedicated to unlocking the potential of all learners by creating inclusive environments where every child can thrive. As a national leader in inclusive education, therapy and support services, UCP serves children with and without disabilities through its network of charter schools and programs designed to empower students, strengthen families and help every learner reach their fullest potential. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.