BD Living Pty Ltd Expands Second Storey Addition and Extension Services in Perth, WA

Perth, WA – BD Living Pty Ltd has announced the expansion of its Second Storey Addition and Extension Services in Perth, WA, responding to the rising demand for smart home expansion solutions across the region.

As land prices increase and block sizes become limited, many Perth homeowners are choosing to build up instead of moving. Second storey additions offer a practical way to create more living space while keeping outdoor areas intact. This growing trend has led to a strong increase in enquiries for custom home extensions and vertical renovations.

BD Living Pty Ltd has expanded its team and project capacity to meet this demand. The company now provides enhanced design and build services focused on structural integrity, council compliance, and modern architectural design.

Growing Up, Not Out: A Smart Solution for Perth Families

Many families in established suburbs such as South Perth, Canning Vale, Nedlands, and Applecross want to stay in their neighbourhood. Moving to a new property can be costly and stressful. A second storey addition allows homeowners to remain in their community while gaining extra bedrooms, living areas, or home offices.

Second storey home extensions also improve property value. Adding a new level increases usable floor space and enhances street appeal. In competitive Perth property markets, vertical expansion can provide strong long-term return on investment.

Focus on Quality Construction and Smart Design

BD Living Pty Ltd specialises in custom second storey additions tailored to each property. Every project begins with site assessment, engineering review, and council approval management. The team ensures foundations and structures can safely support additional levels.

Modern second storey extensions often include open-plan living spaces, master suites, balconies, and energy-efficient features. Smart home technology, insulation upgrades, and natural light design are commonly integrated into new builds.

The company follows strict construction standards to ensure durability, safety, and long-term performance in Perth’s climate.

For more information about BD Living Pty Ltd, visit https://www.bdliving.com.au/services/residential-services/second-storey-additions/

About BD Living Pty Ltd

BD Living Pty Ltd is a Perth-based building company specialising in custom homes, luxury residences, and second storey additions. We provide complete design and construction services tailored to each client’s needs. Our team focuses on quality craftsmanship, smart design, and long-term value across Perth and surrounding suburbs.

Contact Information

Name: BD Living Pty Ltd

Phone: +61 405 837 933

Email: admin@bdliving.com.au

Address: Unit 4/35 Austin Ave, Maddington WA 6109, Australia