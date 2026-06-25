Lost in Paradise Kicks Off Concerts for a Cause Series at Lanier Islands Resort 4th of July Weekend

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Between his legacy of charity and the fact that his famed Margaritaville brand graces Lake Lanier’s shoreline, it’s only fitting that the beloved music of Jimmy Buffett would kick off a concert series to benefit the lake and its neighbors in need. On Sunday, July 5, Lost in Paradise, one of the nation’s premier Jimmy Buffett tribute bands, will take the stage at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater to launch Lanier Islands Resort’s new Concerts for a Cause series. The outdoor concert extends the resort’s Independence Day Weekend, which includes a patriotic pool party and cookout, festive libations at Uncle Sam’s Pop-Up Bar, fireworks over the water, and many other lakeside activities. Concert tickets are just $15 per person, and proceeds will benefit Georgia Mountain Food Bank and Lake Lanier Association.

“Jimmy Buffett and his music hold great meaning for those who love the lake life,” said President of Lanier Islands Resort Matthew Bowling. “His iconic sound and lyrics remind us to slow down, take in the scenery, and enjoy life. We’re very excited about bringing Lost in Paradise to the Islands. Based out of Nashville, they sound amazing, with a performance designed to inspire concertgoers to kick off their flip-flops, dance in the aisles, and sing along to lyrics so many of us know by heart. This show presents a unique opportunity to keep America’s 250th birthday weekend going through Sunday with live music and truly beautiful waterfront views – all for two great causes.”

Bowling shared that the July 5 Lost in Paradise show is the first of three Concerts for a Cause benefiting a pair of organizations that mean a great deal to Lanier Islands Resort. The Georgia Mountain Food Bank serves five counties throughout North Georgia and – in 2025 alone – provided 8.8 million meals to 88,000 people suffering from food insecurity. For 60 years, the Lake Lanier Association has proven critical to the future of the Northeast Georgia region, working diligently to keep Lake Lanier clean, full, and safe.

In addition to the Lost In Paradise concert on July 5, the dates and lineup for the other two 2026 Concerts for a Cause at Lanier Islands Resort include:

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders will receive complimentary gate entry to experience the resort, as well as $10 off orders of $50 or more at the Game Changer restaurant on the day of the concert for a pre- or post-show celebration (one discount per table on the day of the event). To purchase tickets, prospective concert goers can visit: https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/concerts-for-a-cause/. For those who can’t make the show, direct donations can be made to https://www.gamountainfoodbank.org/ or https://lakelanier.org/.

Guests who wish to turn their concert outing into an overnight stay can make reservations online at www.LanierIslands.com or by calling (770) 945-8787. During their stay at the resort, guests may opt to book a tee time at the newly debuted The Six night-lit par-3 course, play the day away inside the climate-controlled Game Changer, cruise the Islands in their own resort cart, score a pre-concert massage at Tranquility Spa, or visit the beach and Fins Up Water Park inside Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, its amenities, and its upcoming events, visit www.LanierIslands.com. To stay up to date on the latest news, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.