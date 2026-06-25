Pediatric Respiratory Specialists Highlight the Importance of Early Asthma Evaluation in Summer 2026

Manchester, UK, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — With grass pollen forecast to reach severe levels across England through July, specialists at Child Lung Clinic are urging parents to seek a formal respiratory assessment before summer symptoms escalate. For children with undiagnosed or under-managed asthma, this is the year’s highest-risk window.

A Higher-Risk Summer

A wet winter has fuelled vigorous grass growth, and forecasters expect a dry, warm June to drive pollen counts higher still. Combined with summer thunderstorms, this raises the risk of thunderstorm asthma, pollen grains rupturing into lung-penetrating fragments during storms.

In a UK population-based cohort study, asthma exacerbation rates increased from 1.33 to 1.81 per 10 person-years between 2008 and 2018, even as asthma diagnoses became less common.

Why Delay Carries Risk

Persistent summer coughing or nighttime wheeze is often mistaken for hay fever. But unmanaged allergic rhinitis can progress toward asthma, and each unassessed exacerbation contributes to airway remodelling.

Parents concerned about persistent respiratory symptoms should seek a “private respiratory consultant near me” and book an assessment without delay. Objective tools such as spirometry and FeNO testing can identify airway inflammation that may not be apparent during a routine examination.

According to the NHS, common symptoms of asthma in children include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. Symptoms may become worse at night, during exercise, or after exposure to triggers such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, smoke, or cold air.

Assessment GP Review Private Consultant Spirometry Referral needed In-clinic FeNO Testing Not routine Included Action Plan Basic Detailed Availability 2–4 weeks Days

When to Act

Many parents associate asthma with wheezing, yet persistent nighttime coughing remains one of the most commonly overlooked warning signs in children.

Statement from Child Lung Clinic

“Summer is the most clinically significant season for paediatric airways. Early evaluation moves families from reactive to proactive, and that genuinely saves hospital admissions.” — Specialist Team, Child Lung Clinic.

Conclusion

Peak pollen season can significantly increase respiratory symptoms in children with undiagnosed or poorly controlled asthma. Early assessment allows families to identify underlying airway inflammation, access appropriate treatment, and reduce the risk of preventable exacerbations. Recognising symptoms early and seeking specialist advice can help children breathe easier and stay active throughout the summer months.

Book an Assessment

Same-week appointments are available, including lung function testing, allergy review, and a written management plan. Contact Child Lung Clinic to schedule.

About Child Lung Clinic

Specialist paediatric respiratory services across the UK for chronic cough, asthma and chest infections.

Media Contact | Child Lung Clinic | [0780 848 3333, privatechestclinic@gmail.com]

FAQs

Q: When should parents worry about a persistent cough in children?

A: A cough that lasts for several weeks, occurs frequently at night, returns after exercise, or is accompanied by wheezing or breathlessness should be assessed by a healthcare professional or a lung doctor. Persistent coughing can sometimes be an early sign of asthma or another underlying respiratory condition.

Q: When should I see a paediatric asthma specialist instead of relying on routine care?

A: Specialist assessment may be beneficial if symptoms are recurring, difficult to control, affecting sleep or daily activities, or resulting in emergency visits. Search for a “pediatrician near me” and find a paediatric asthma specialist who can provide advanced testing, confirm a diagnosis, and create a personalised management plan.