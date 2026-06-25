Short-Form Video is no Longer Optional for D2c Fashion Brands — it is the Entire Game

Maharashtra, INDIA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — India’s D2C fashion market is growing at a CAGR of 22.2% and is projected to add $36 billion to the economy by 2029. Behind that number sits a quieter, more inconvenient truth: most of that growth is being captured by brands that figured out short-form video before their competitors did. The ones still debating whether to invest in Reels are already behind.

The Dive Media & Entertainment, a Pune and Mumbai-based video production company with over a decade of experience and 400+ projects delivered for brands including Godrej Properties, Shoppers Stop, and Fratelli Vineyards, has tracked this shift closely. The evidence is not anecdotal. Fashion is the single most-searched category on Instagram, accounting for 12% of all searches on the platform. Reels now drive a 3.1% engagement rate — outperforming static images by 38%. And 23% of all purchases made through Instagram come from fashion and apparel brands.

The mechanism is straightforward, even if execution is not. A D2C fashion brand selling directly to consumers has one structural problem: trust. No shop floor, no fitting room, no sales associate. Short-form video solves this better than any other format because it compresses the awareness-to-purchase journey in a way that a product photo never can. A 30-second Reel showing how a kurta drapes, moves and fits on a real body communicates what three static images cannot. Consumers know this. Data bears it out — 64% of buyers say they are more likely to purchase after watching a product video.

What has changed in the last two years is not the format itself — it is the production standard the format demands. Early D2C brands built audiences on raw, unfiltered phone footage. That window has narrowed considerably. Consumers in 2025 have seen enough amateur content to recognize the difference between a brand that is figuring it out and one that has built a genuine content operation. The former gets scrolled past. According to recent data, 91% of consumers say video quality directly impacts their trust in a brand. That statement has real consequences for a fashion label asking someone to spend money without touching the product first.

The brands getting this right are treating short-form video as infrastructure, not a marketing tactic. They are building repeatable content systems — consistent visual language, a recurring cast of creators or models, a production cadence that matches the speed of trend cycles in fashion. That cadence matters enormously in a category where a style that is relevant in week one can feel dated by week four. Reacting fast to a trend requires a production pipeline that is already warmed up, not one assembled in response to a brief.

Dive Media works with fashion and lifestyle brands on exactly this challenge — building video production systems that are built for speed without sacrificing visual quality. The goal is not a single campaign. It is a content operation a brand can sustain across platforms, seasons, and drops.

The D2C fashion opportunity in India is real and the window to build audience loyalty through short-form content is still open — but it will not stay open indefinitely. Brands that build their video production capacity now will own a distribution advantage that is very difficult to close later.

About Dive Media & Entertainment

Dive Media & Entertainment is a video production and photography company based in Pune and Mumbai with over 10 years of experience and 400+ completed projects. The company specialises in corporate video production, digital ad production, music video production, short film production, documentary video production, and professional photography. Clients include Godrej Properties, Shoppers Stop, Sterlite Power, Fratelli Vineyards, and ZEE.