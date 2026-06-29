Dentist In Leichhardt Welcomes New Patients Across the Inner West With A Comprehensive First-Visit Experience

Leichhardt, NSW, 2026-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pomare Dental Group, the family-focused dental practice at 44 Norton Street, Leichhardt, is actively welcoming new patients from across Sydney’s Inner West, anchoring that welcome in a comprehensive first-visit dental examination that goes well beyond a standard check-up. The announcement comes as more Inner West residents seek a trusted local Leichhardt dentist capable of managing the full spectrum of their family’s oral health needs, from routine care through to advanced restorative and cosmetic treatment, all under one roof.

For residents in Annandale, Balmain, Rozelle, Glebe, Petersham, and Stanmore who may have been without a regular dental home, or who have simply outgrown a clinic that no longer meets their needs, Pomare Dental Group is positioning itself as the natural next step.

The comprehensive new patient examination at Pomare Dental Group is structured to give the clinical team and the patient a thorough, honest picture of current oral health status. The appointment includes a full dental examination, digital X-rays, an oral cancer screening, a periodontal (gum) assessment, and a detailed review of each patient’s dental history, lifestyle factors, and personal goals. From there, the treating dentist develops a personalised treatment and preventive care plan tailored to the patient’s needs, budget, and preferences with no surprises and no pressure.

Principal Dentist Luca Pomare says the first visit sets the tone for everything that follows. “A lot of patients come to us having not seen a dentist in years, and sometimes there’s a degree of anxiety about what we might find,” he says. “Our job in that first appointment is to listen, assess thoroughly, and give people a genuinely clear picture of where they stand — and what their options are. We want every new patient, whether they’re coming from just around the corner in Annandale or making the trip from Stanmore, to leave that first visit feeling informed, comfortable, and confident about the road ahead.”

That approach reflects a broader philosophy at Pomare Dental Group, that preventive care, initiated early and maintained consistently, is far less costly than reactive treatment. The clinic’s active maintenance programme is built around this principle, providing patients with a structured recall system that keeps their oral health on track between visits.

The practice serves families coming from across the Inner West’s most established residential corridors, including Five Dock, Haberfield, Drummoyne, Croydon, and Burwood, in addition to the suburbs immediately surrounding Leichhardt. Importantly, Pomare Dental Group offers children’s dentistry as part of its general services, making it a practical choice for households with young children who benefit from seeing the same trusted Leichhardt dentist across multiple stages of their development.

Dr Pomare says the clinic’s commitment to transparency extends to fees and treatment planning. “We don’t believe in presenting people with a list of everything that could be done and leaving them to figure it out,” he says. “We work through it together, prioritise what matters most clinically, and give people a realistic pathway — whether that involves one appointment or ten.”

Beyond general dentistry, Pomare Dental Group offers a full suite of preventive, cosmetic, restorative, and advanced dental services, meaning new patients who discover a need for more complex care, from orthodontics to dental implants or sedation dentistry, do not need to seek referrals elsewhere. The entire continuum of care is available at the Norton Street practice.

Book a New Patient Appointment at Pomare Dental Group

Inner West residents ready to take charge of their oral health are encouraged to book a comprehensive new patient dental examination online or by phone. Appointments are available for adults, children, and families. To get started, call the practice directly on (02) 9569 6893.

About Pomare Dental Group

Pomare Dental Group is a family-focused dental practice located at 44 Norton Street, Leichhardt NSW 2040, serving patients across Sydney’s Inner West including Annandale, Balmain, Rozelle, Glebe, Petersham, Stanmore, Five Dock, Haberfield, and surrounding suburbs. Led by Principal Dentist Luca Pomare, the practice offers the full range of general, preventive, cosmetic, restorative, and advanced dental services in a welcoming, patient-centred environment.

Media Contact:

Dr Luca Pomare

Principal Dentist

Pomare Dental Group

44 Norton St, Leichhardt NSW 2040, Australia

(02) 9569 6893

leichhardt@pomaredentalgroup.com.au

https://pomaredentalgroup.com.au/