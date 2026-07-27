Medical & Wellness Travel Tech and Market Snapshot

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — One of the key growth categories in travel is healthcare tourism and more specifically, medical and wellness travel. Driving growth in this particular area is increasing healthcare costs, reduced capacity and growing preferences for wellness type trips that offer not just travel experiences, but body and mind enhancing experiences as well. Medical travel covers elective and non elective procedures with diagnostics, dental procedures and cosmetic surgeries as the most popular services. Wellness travel usually combines tourist elements with holistic treatments for a complete experience at the destination. Depending on the nature of the medical services needed, leisure aspects can also be added to trips to elevate the entire experience. CAGR for the category from 2022 to 2026 was estimated in the 12 to 14% range with the market expected to reach nearly US$500 billion by 2032 with most trips originating from the United States. Top destinations for medical tourism in 2025 were Thailand, Turkey and India.

The Smartphone Era of Travel

The travel industry as a whole is a fast adopter of new technologies and the business has experienced significant digital upheavals over the last few decades. Commercial and household adoption of the internet created seismic shifts in the travel business and essentially changed the way the industry operates. The next major shift for travel is the mass adoption of smartphone and data enabled mobile devices. The current evolution of smartphones has packed many features and capabilities in mobile devices, making it the go-to travel accessory for the majority of travelers. The sheer productivity and management features of smartphones has driven usage in corporate and business travel spheres but more leisure travelers are choosing to bring their devices on trip and remain connected. Camera functions, social media access and staying connected to email and chats are the top features in demand for leisure travelers while on trips. As mobile device adoption outpaces the global human population, even more travelers will consider taking their device and using it frequently while on vacation.

The Role of Tech in Medical & Wellness Travel

Medical tourism has significant advantages in terms of economics and practicality and can save travelers considerable amounts when seeking healthcare abroad. Planning medical and wellness trips can be a complex ordeal which can be the only drawback as coordination of travel and medical arrangements can add another layer of stress during the experience. The advanced functionality of today’s smartphones can help simplify the planning and organization of medical travel while providing on the go support during the trip. Shifting from technological distraction to an effective connectivity and assistance tool, smartphones can help travelers with peace of mind and confidence before, during and after the medical or wellness trip. Mobile apps with user friendly and easy to navigate interfaces can maximize mobile device functionality and generate those in demand conveniences and benefits medical and wellness travelers seek.

medTOUR+assist Fills the Gap

Mobile apps provide the interfaces that smartphone owners use to access their device’s functions and features. medTOUR+assist is a new mobile app from TTS that maximizes device features and capabilities, delivering functionality and conveniences to medical travelers. medTOUR+assist users can plan their healthcare journey from beginning to end including organizing travel and accommodation arrangements, tracking medical and healthcare appointments and locations and creating before and after trip checklists for healthcare related tasks. While on the trip and at the destination, app users can access powerful connectivity features such as localized navigation to healthcare facilities, dynamic appointment remainders and access to always on AI powered assistance from WALT. In addition to the mobile app, users can plan and organize medical and wellness trips through a desktop companion app for increased accessibility and ease of use. Data between desktop and mobile apps synchronizes over the internet for additional user benefits. See the latest design layouts at the Evaluation Portal: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/

Medical & Wellness Travel is a Key Travel Category

Increasing healthcare costs and reducing capacity is driving demand for medical travel while the preference for personalized experiences is the dominant force powering the growth in wellness travel. The forecast for medical tourism is robust with a CAGR of 14.1% through 2033 as more travelers seek elective and non-elective healthcare services abroad. The rising demand for healthcare travel will also grow demand for technologies that elevate and simplify medical travel experiences. Large scale adoption of smartphone devices has made them the must-have travel accessory and play a major role for travelers before, during and after the trip. Demand for technology is slated to rise parallel to the category and mobile apps such as medTOUR+assist caters directly to the medical & wellness traveler by offering extended functionality, conveniences and benefits that ease stresses usually involved with medical trip planning.