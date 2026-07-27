Awtomated TBMS launched Intelligent Workflow and AI Automation for LSPs

Berlin, Germany, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Awtomated, a fast-growing platform for translation and localization project management, today released version 1.22.0, a major update introducing intelligent automation, advanced financial reporting, and streamlined file management capabilities designed to transform how language service providers (LSPs), translators, and clients collaborate and manage their workflows.

Intelligent Automation Puts Control in Users’ Hands

Release 1.22.0 eliminates manual task creation while maintaining user flexibility. The platform now offers a few predefined automations with plans to expand to 50-100 templates. The automation options cover common translation workflows, including:

Applying Microsoft, DeepL or Translation Memory Machine Translation on all files,

Tasks auto-creation,

Sequential task creation,

Bulk Word Count Analysis(WCA) generation and more.

“Automation is a game-changer for our users,” said Holesh Priyankar, Chief Product Officer at Awtomated. “Unlike legacy systems built on rigid database records, Awtomated leverages next-generation durable execution to orchestrate flawless, fault-tolerant localisation workflows from intake to delivery“

The automation supports customized workflow setups with user-specified parameters, enabling translation agencies to tailor automation to their specific operational needs.

Comprehensive Reporting Helps Small Companies Manage Their Growth

The new reporting module provides multi-dimensional insights across eight key business areas: contacts, companies, deals, finance, purchase orders, projects, tasks, and vendors. Organizations can now track critical metrics including:

Customer Lifetime Value: Visualize and identify top-performing clients and revenue sources;

Deal Pipeline Analysis: Monitor deal stages, types (B2B, LSP, B2C), and conversion metrics;

Financial Health: Track cash flow, revenue, costs, and profit/loss across all projects. See open, accepted and declined estimates statuses with associated amounts.

Vendor Management: Monitor vendors verified and unverified counts;

Project Performance: Measure on-time delivery, delayed delivery, service types, and project stages;

Multi-currency support: Automatic conversion to home currency and manual adjustment options for accurate financial reporting.

Streamlined File Management Reduces Duplication

The updated file management system introduces a modular, app-based organization structure with dedicated document drives for contacts, companies, deals, and projects. New capabilities include:

Move, Copy, and Shortcut Functions: create shortcuts for files within modules without duplicating storage.

Integrated Asset Management: Term bases, translation memory, and placeholders automatically integrate into the file editor.

Attachment Linking: Connect files directly to relevant contacts, companies, deals, projects, tasks and vendors

These features significantly reduce storage requirements and improve usability and operational efficiency across the platform.

Enhanced Quality Control and Editor Integration

Quality control capabilities have expanded from 11 to 34 conditions, providing granular control over target text parameters and comprehensive quality assurance workflows. Assets now integrate directly into the editor for automatic application, eliminating the need for manual configuration.

Roadmap:



Multi-Workspace and Network Effects

Awtomated is planning multi-workspace support, enabling vendors, clients, and LSPs to create independent workspaces while maintaining collaboration capabilities. This will create a connected ecosystem where users can collaborate and manage their business seamlessly.

Automation templates will also become editable, allowing organizations to customize variables and task flows for specific client or project requirements.

Availability

Release 1.22.0 is now available to all Awtomated users. Translation agencies interested in customized automation workflows are encouraged to contact the Awtomated team to discuss their specific operational requirements.

About Awtomated

Awtomated is a comprehensive platform for translation and localization project management, serving language service providers, vendors, and global enterprises. The platform combines intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and collaborative tools to streamline complex translation workflows and deliver measurable business results.

For more information, visit awtomated.com or contact via email: hello@awtomated.com

Contacts

Rishi Anand, Founder & CEO

+49 17634355168 , hello@awtomated.com