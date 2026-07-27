Positive Behaviour Support Provider YBL Highlights Value Of Understanding Behaviour Triggers

MAROOCHYDORE, QLD, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Your Best Life (YBL) Behaviour Support is urging Sunshine Coast families and carers to understand the underlying causes of behaviours of concern as the foundation of effective positive behaviour support.

Behaviours of concern, including aggression, self-injury or withdrawal, can leave families and support networks feeling overwhelmed and unsure how to respond safely. Reacting to the behaviour alone, without addressing what is driving it, often leads to strategies that fail to create lasting change and can even increase distress for the participant.

YBL Behaviour Support’s Behaviour Support Process begins with a functional behaviour assessment, using interviews, standardised rating scales and direct observation to identify the triggers and purpose behind a behaviour before any plan is drafted. As the number of NDIS participants across Gympie, Sunshine Coast and wider south-east Queensland region continue to grow, the organisation says this evidence-based first step is becoming increasingly relevant to carers seeking sustainable behaviour support outcomes rather than short-term fixes.

Svetlana Daly, Brand Manager at YBL Behaviour Support, said the organisation’s practitioners are trained to look past the visible behaviour and ask what function it serves for the person. “A behaviour is very rarely random,” Daly said. “It’s communication, and once carers and practitioners understand what a person is trying to express or avoid, the strategies in a plan become genuinely practical rather than generic. That’s the difference between a plan that sits in a drawer and one that changes someone’s day-to-day life.” Daly added that this approach also supports the sector-wide shift away from restrictive practices under current NDIS behaviour support requirements.

The distinction matters in practice. Interim behaviour support plans, used where restrictive practices are already in place, must be developed within 30 days and lodged with the NDIS Safeguards Commission, while comprehensive plans typically take three to six months to progress from assessment to a finalised, sustainable strategy.

As detailed by YBL Behaviour Support, a not-for-profit, NDIS-registered provider operating across Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Gympie, their entire model is built around this assessment-first sequence, arguing that the extra time invested upfront reduces the likelihood of a plan needing significant revision once implemented.

Families, carers and support coordinators in Gympie and across the wider Sunshine Coast region who want a behaviour support plan built on genuine understanding rather than guesswork can begin the referral process now by visiting YBL Behaviour Support and requesting an initial consultation.

About YBL Behaviour Support

Your Best Life Behaviour Support is part of Your Best Life Disability and Health Services Ltd, a not-for-profit, NDIS-registered provider delivering evidence-based behaviour support, functional assessments and implementation support to participants across Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Gympie. The organisation is guided by a person-centred, human rights-based approach that prioritises dignity, independence and long-term quality of life over restrictive interventions. For more information or to make a referral, visit YBL Behaviour Support’s contact page.

Media Contact

Svetlana Daly

Brand Manager

YBL Behaviour Support

9 Maud St, Maroochydore QLD 4558, Australia

(07) 5293 9070

enquiries@ybl.org.au

https://yblbehavioursupport.org.au/