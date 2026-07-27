215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Launches Special Summer Sale with 15% Off Remodeling Projects

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, 2026-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, a trusted home remodeling company based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, has announced its Special Summer Sale, allowing homeowners to save 15% on qualifying kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and basement remodeling projects for a limited time.

Summer is one of the most popular seasons for home improvement, allowing homeowners to complete renovation projects while enjoying favorable weather and flexible construction schedules. Through this limited-time promotion, 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling aims to help homeowners transform outdated living spaces into beautiful, functional areas that better suit their lifestyles.

The Summer Sale is available to homeowners throughout Montgomery County and Bucks County, including Abington, Blue Bell, Bryn Mawr, Conshohocken, Edgmont, Elkins Park, Glenside, Willow Grove, Horsham, Jamison, Jenkintown, King of Prussia, Warrington, Huntingdon Valley, Doylestown, Chalfont, Newtown, Southampton, Yardley, North Wales, Lansdale, Hatboro, and nearby Pennsylvania communities.

Kitchen remodeling continues to rank among the most valuable home improvement investments, helping homeowners improve storage, workflow, functionality, and resale value. Whether it’s installing custom cabinets, upgrading countertops, improving lighting, or creating an open-concept design, a professionally remodeled kitchen becomes the centerpiece of everyday living.

Bathroom remodeling is another popular upgrade for homeowners looking to enhance comfort and convenience. Modern bathrooms featuring custom tilework, spacious showers, stylish vanities, quality fixtures, and efficient layouts not only improve daily living but also increase a home’s overall appeal and value.

For homeowners with unused or unfinished lower levels, basement remodeling offers an excellent opportunity to expand usable living space. Finished basements can serve as entertainment rooms, home offices, guest suites, fitness areas, or playrooms, providing practical solutions for growing families without the need for an addition.

“Our Summer Sale is designed to make high-quality remodeling more affordable for homeowners planning improvements this season,” said a spokesperson for 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling. “Every project is approached with careful planning, quality craftsmanship, and attention to detail. We believe every homeowner deserves a space that is both beautiful and functional, and this seasonal offer makes it easier to begin that transformation.”

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, custom cabinetry, countertop installation, flooring, and complete interior renovation services. From the initial consultation through project completion, the company works closely with homeowners to create customized remodeling solutions that reflect their vision, lifestyle, and budget.

Homeowners interested in taking advantage of the 15% Summer Sale are encouraged to schedule a free consultation before the promotion ends. Early booking helps secure project scheduling and promotional pricing while summer availability lasts.

About 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

Based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling is dedicated to delivering exceptional kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, and home renovation services throughout Montgomery County and Bucks County. Known for quality workmanship, transparent communication, and customer-focused service, the company helps homeowners create beautiful living spaces designed to last.

Contact Information

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

1256 Gordon Road, Suite 101

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Phone: (215) 637-2879

Website: https://215mercury.com