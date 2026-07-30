Commercial Lending USA Achieves Wholesale Lender Status, Accelerating Loan Closings Across Its Full Product Line

Virginia, USA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Commercial Lending USA, a nationwide provider of commercial and residential investment financing, today announced it has achieved wholesale lender status across its full suite of loan programs. The upgrade, granted several months ago, positions the company to fund loans faster by bringing underwriting in-house rather than routing applications through third-party approval layers.

The transition to wholesale lender status allows Commercial Lending USA to control the underwriting process directly, from initial application through final approval, cutting out delays that typically come from working through outside intermediaries. For borrowers and investors, the change translates into faster closings across the company’s full range of financing options, including bridge loans, SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, DSCR loans, USDA B&I loans, construction loans, Fix N’ Flip loans, and Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac agency products.

“This upgrade changes how quickly we can say yes to a deal,” said Sam Haq, CEO of Commercial Lending USA. “When you control underwriting in-house instead of waiting on a third party to sign off, you eliminate the back-and-forth that slows most commercial loans down. Our clients are business owners and investors working against real deadlines, and speed isn’t a luxury for them, it’s often the difference between winning a deal and losing it. This status lets us deliver on that in a way we simply couldn’t before.”

Commercial Lending USA works with real estate investors, business owners, brokers, and developers across 45 states, offering financing solutions ranging from small residential investment loans to large commercial and construction deals exceeding tens of millions of dollars. With this expanded wholesale capability, the company expects to shorten typical closing timelines across its loan programs while maintaining the underwriting standards its 30-plus years of industry experience are built on.

For more information about Commercial Lending USA’s loan programs, visit commerciallendingusa.com or call (855) 365-9200.