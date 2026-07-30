AvionTEq Offers a Complete Range of Pitot Static Testers and Air Data Test Equipment

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — AvionTEq is a leading global supplier of aviation test equipment, and offers various pitot static testers, air data test sets and related accessories for airlines, MRO Facilities, avionics repair stations military operators and aircraft maintenance organizations around the world.

Pitot static systems are responsible for airspeed, altitude, and vertical speed data. Thus, accurate testing is vital for aircraft safety and regulatory compliance, along with scheduled inspection (preventive maintenance), and troubleshooting capabilities. AvionTEq provides accurate equipment solutions for maintenance professionals conducting pitot static inspections, leak testing, air data verification and RVSM testing.

Maintenance Application Solutions

AvionTEq offerings include portable flight-line units, automated air data test sets, RVSM test equipment, hand-pump testers, electric-pump systems and advanced testing solutions for hangar and laboratory use.

The company distributes test equipment from top manufacturers, including Barfield, Druck, DMA-Aero, Laversab and Viavi/Aeroflex and other reputable brands in aviation test equipment.

Solutions available support a wide array of airframes including commercial airliners, regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, military platforms and general aviation.

New, Refurbished, and Rental Equipment

The company recognizes that each maintenance operation has varying technical, logistics and budgetary requirements. Buy new, used, or refurbished pitot static test setat AvionTEq and enjoy short-term and long-term leasing options.

With these flexible options, customers can purchase a permanent test solution, replace old equipment, handle an emergency service project or boost testing volumes during high demand.

AvionTEq also helps with trade-in evaluations, calibration coordination, repair support and sourcing hard-to-find equipment.

Complete Testing Accessories and Support

Along with complete pitot static testers and air data test sets, AvionTEq provides pitot probe adapters, static port adapters, hoses and fittings and aircraft specific air data accessory kits.

The choice of system is based on compatibility with the aircraft, pressure and altitude range, the accuracy required, portability, automation level, number of testing ports for multiple measurements to be simultaneously made on multi-station systems and RVSM spacer capability.

AvionTEq also adds value by pairing its extensive range of product offerings with responsive customer support to enable maintenance teams to decrease aircraft downtime, enhance test efficiency and make better-informed equipment purchase decisions.

Pitot Static Testing Solution To Fit All Your Needs

From new pitot static testers to refurbished ones, short-term rentals, or even a complete air data accessory kits – AvionTEq helps you find the right solution quickly and with confidence. We partner with you to align the equipment with your aircraft, testing needs, your timeline and budget. Speak with an aviation test equipment specialist and receive a quote today by calling+1 (310) 649-0400, email sales@avionteq.net, or visit www.avionteq.com.