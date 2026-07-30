TTS MEDIA: Platform Pitch Decks and Information Hubs Updated – More Details and Better UI / UX

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Travel Technology Solutions (TTS) builds user facing and business technologies that generate benefits and conveniences for consumers as well as revenue generating opportunities for business. TTS was established in 2023 and has grown to a portfolio of 4 distinct technologies:

hospit-AI-lity – AI powered travel worker and travel agent training that is faster and more effective than traditional methods of training.

ClimAIteTRACK – A data analytics platform that generates environmental and climate grading and assessments that are location specific.

medTOUR+assist – A full featured mobile travel app that simplifies and elevates medical and wellness travel planning and fulfillment.

PokkeTTREK – A travel app that maximizes smartphone functionality for users and delivers critical marketing insights to travel businesses.

As a technology startup working in high velocity categories, TTS takes the phrase ‘pen to paper’ to the next level.

New Platform Pitch Decks for Q3 / 2026

The previous Technology Proposals have been replaced with full Pitch Decks that are unique to each platform. We’ve included an array of updated information including core features, benefits to users and businesses, revenue generation models and opportunities, current project status, deployment and marketing strategies as well as updated visuals and images. Each deck is unique to each technology and delivers a clear visualization of and goals of the platform. Platform Pitch Decks have been released for Q3 / 2026 and will be updated as milestones and metrics are met. Decks are available at each individual website or at the TTS main hub at https://traveltechnologysolutions.net. Available in PDF and reduced sizes for faster downloads.

Updated UI / UX for TTS and The Evaluation Portal

With the deployment of the updated Platform Pitch Decks, TTS has updated the main information hub and Evaluation portal for faster loading and a better user experience. Updated graphics, hero images, text and stylizations deliver a cleaner and more informative experience for visitors of the site. The TTS Mission and Method are clearly conveyed with the new layout and accessing details and media is much easier with the new schema. A revamp of the Evaluation Portal gives faster access to platform evaluations and easy signup for personalized server setups. Updated visuals, access points and information deliver the latest details for current and live TTS evaluations and trials. Access the current lineup of evaluations here: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal

Technology Roundup

The TTS portfolio has user and business technologies geared towards the travel and insurance industries:

hospit-AI-lity AI and LLM based travel training platform that delivers essential and advanced skills to new and existing travel workers and travel agents. Using the latest in prompting, data retrieval and user interface technology, hospit-AI-lity trains travel workers and agents in real time and at a much faster pace than traditional training methods.

ClimAIteTRACK A data analytics platform that generates detailed climate and environmental assessments and grading using proprietary algorithmic and API processing technologies. Data driven climate assessments from ClimAIteTRACK are location specific and can provide important analytics for better business decisions as well as marketing elements to build stronger client relationships.

medTOUR+assist A full function mobile travel app that helps users plan and organize medical and wellness travel. medTOUR+assist keeps travelers organized and on-time when navigating foreign healthcare systems with always on AI and web search support directly through the app.

PokkeTTREK PokkeTTREK takes basic and advanced smartphone functionality and offers travelers access to all capabilities in an all in one trip tracker mobile app. By promoting user engagement through advanced features and benefits, PokkeTTREK can also deliver important travel marketing insights and information, giving travel brands a potential advantage in a crowded marketplace.



Portfolio updates current as of July, 2026. Consult the Investor Deck or Platform Pitch Decks for the latest statuses and evaluation availability.

The Next Evolution of TTS Tech

Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 will be exciting phases for TTS and the platforms. Upcoming versions will be fully tested through public evaluation, making way for the next stage – deployment. The third generations of WALT and ClimAIteTRACK will showcase core functionality and processes, including user facing elements and integration features. medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK will see upgrades and function additions to public evaluation portals and engineering for the mobile structure and data handling will begin in Q4 / 2026. Brand and platform awareness will increase in the new year as marketing initiatives and kickstarter programs will be initiated soon after the deployment of the latest versions of the technologies. Visit the TTS Main Hub or the Evaluation Portal for the latest information and access to trials and evaluations.