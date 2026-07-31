Awtomated Becomes ISO/IEC 27001 Certified, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Security to Small and Mid-Sized Translation Agencies

Berlin, Germany, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Awtomated, the Language Business Operating System (LBOS) for language service providers (LSPs), has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification – the leading international standard for information security management. The certification independently verifies that Awtomated’s security practices for protecting customer data are documented, tested, and audited, not just promised.

LSPs handle some of the most sensitive content in business – legal contracts, medical records, government documents – and as AI adoption grows, their clients are asking harder questions: where is our data stored, who can access it, and is it training AI models? Awtomated customers can now answer with an independently audited standard behind them.

What ISO/IEC 27001 means for Awtomated customers

Data hosted in the EU. Awtomated runs on AWS servers in Frankfurt, Germany, fully GDPR-compliant, with tenant isolation keeping each customer’s data separate.

No AI training on customer content. Machine translation runs through official enterprise partnerships with DeepL and Microsoft — customer content is never used to train models. LSPs can also bring their own API keys.

Ready for what’s next. Awtomated has adopted AnnexOps, the AI governance platform from A2G Consulting GmbH, to prepare for the EU AI Act ahead of enforcement. A2G Consulting also supported the implementation of Awtomated’s ISMS.

The certification also underpins Awtomated’s product direction. Built AI-native from day one, the platform automates the work that consumes project managers’ days – quoting, project setup, vendor assignment, purchase orders, and invoicing – while built-in reporting and analytics give owners real-time visibility into margins, quote conversion, and vendor performance across the business. The platform is evolving toward agentic workflows, where AI handles routine steps end-to-end while humans stay in control of decisions. That level of automation is only viable on a foundation clients can trust, which is exactly what ISO/IEC 27001 certifies.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 is a big milestone for us, because it reflects how we build: transparently, and with the whole business in mind,” said Rishi Anand, Founder & CEO of Awtomated. “Every week, agency owners tell us their clients are asking tougher questions about data security and AI. They shouldn’t need an enterprise budget to give a confident answer. Now, every LSP on Awtomated – from a two-person team to a fifty-person agency – gets enterprise-grade security as standard.”

Awtomated offers this at €19 per user per month, with free platform access for freelance translators and vendors.

About Awtomated

Awtomated is a Berlin-based and ISO Certified language technology company. Its Business Management Operating System (BMOP) lets translation, interpretation, and subtitling agencies run their entire business from one platform – CRM, project management, vendor management, a built-in CAT editor with translation memory, machine translation via official DeepL and Microsoft partnerships, automated invoicing, and reporting and analytics – instead of stitching together spreadsheets, email, and separate tools. The platform automates repetitive project management work and is building toward fully agentic workflows for LSPs. Awtomated is used daily by LSPs across Europe, the Americas, and Asia that runs its full operations on the platform.

For more information, visit awtomated.com or contact hello@awtomated.com.