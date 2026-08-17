AMTS 2026 Post-Show Report Highlights Growth in Attendance, Global Participation and Automotive Innovation

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — The 21st Shanghai International Automotive Manufacturing Technology & Material Show (AMTS 2026) concluded July 10 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, drawing 43,589 professional visits, 747 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, and 2,662 overseas visitors, according to the event’s post-show report released today.

The event covered nearly 70,000 square meters of exhibition space and recorded a 12.17% increase in professional visits compared with 2025. International attendance increased 29.6% year over year, reflecting continued interest in automotive manufacturing technologies, engineering solutions and cross-border industry collaboration.

Growth in Scale and International Attendance

AMTS 2026 featured 747 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions across nearly 70,000 square meters of exhibition space. The event attracted 43,589 professional visits, up 12.17% from 2025.

International participation also increased, with 2,662 overseas visitors attending the exhibition, representing a 29.6% increase compared with the previous year.

A+ Tech Showcases New Automotive Manufacturing Technologies

The A+ Tech zone highlighted developments in intelligent vehicle technology, new energy vehicle battery and e-drive systems, embodied intelligence and AI-enabled manufacturing.

More than 120 products and technologies were introduced during the exhibition. Exhibits included gigacasting solutions, AI-powered quality inspection systems and smart factory automation platforms aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency and production quality.

” This is Siemens’ 11th participation. The show floor was bustling, and the focus on AI and embodied intelligence was particularly impressive. Exhibitors demonstrated profound expertise in automotive manufacturing. This exhibition has been both impressive and highly educational for me,” said Yisun Wang, general manager, automotive industry, Siemens (China) Co. Ltd. “Exhibitors demonstrated deep expertise in automotive manufacturing, making the event both valuable and educational.”

A+ Awards Recognize Industry Innovation

The inaugural A+ Awards attracted submissions from 162 companies, representing 268 products and solutions.

Following evaluation by a panel of nine industry experts and more than 260,000 online public votes, 99 entries received awards for contributions across the automotive manufacturing value chain, including research and development, testing and production.

Business Matching and Industry Delegations

AMTS 2026 welcomed 299 professional delegation groups, including representatives from automotive manufacturers Hyundai, Ford, Stellantis, Honda, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, Tesla, NIO and Xiaomi Auto, as well as suppliers Bosch, ZF, Faurecia, CATL and Gotion.

Through the A+ Connect business matching platform, the exhibition facilitated 13,301 pre-arranged matchmaking opportunities online and onsite.

A new international buyer matchmaking zone hosted sourcing sessions designed for overseas buyers and generated more than 370 one-on-one business meetings between international delegates and Chinese suppliers.

” On a technical level, we look forward to achieving AI driven autonomous factories and a higher degree of automation through AMTS. The most crucial value of the platform for us is its business matching activities. Through this in-depth matchmaking, we established substantial connections with many companies, which has greatly supported our technology selection and strategic planning,” said Guobin Qiu, junior manager, Intelligent Factory Environment Department, Honda Trading (China) Co. Ltd.

Conferences and Technical Programs

The event also featured 32 conferences and workshops with 186 speakers and 4,845 attendees.

Program topics included new energy vehicle engineering, battery and e-drive systems, gigacasting, lightweight materials, painting and assembly engineering, and vehicle testing and validation.

The 11th New Energy Vehicle Engineering Conference also hosted the first gathering of the “New Productivity Community,” an initiative focused on promoting collaboration across the automotive manufacturing sector.