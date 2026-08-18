UK Introduces Fully Digital eVisa System for New Visa Applicants

London, UK, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — The United Kingdom has taken another significant step in its digital immigration transformation by replacing physical visa stickers (vignettes) with electronic visas (eVisas) for successful new visa applicants.

Effective 1 July 2026, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will no longer issue physical visa stickers for new successful visa applications. Instead, applicants will receive an eVisa, a secure digital record of their immigration status that is linked to their UKVI account.

Key Changes for UK Visa Applicants

Successful applicants will receive an eVisa instead of a physical visa sticker.

The eVisa serves as official proof of UK immigration status.

Passports submitted at Visa Application Centres (VACs) will be returned without a visa sticker while applications continue to be processed.

Applicants should log in to their UKVI account before travelling to view and manage their eVisa.

Where applicable, travellers may also receive a Form for Accompanying an eVisa (FAV) .

Physical visa stickers and immigration documents issued before 1 July 2026 will remain valid until their expiry date unless UKVI advises otherwise.

What Travellers Should Do

Before travelling to the UK, applicants should:

Verify that their eVisa is active and accessible through their UKVI account.

Ensure their passport details are correctly linked to their eVisa.

Check the latest UK immigration guidance before departure, as visa requirements and procedures may change.

Contact Satguru Travel

For assistance with your UK visa application or any travel-related queries, get in touch with Satguru Travel. Our dedicated travel experts are ready to guide you through the latest visa requirements and help you plan your journey with confidence.

Disclaimer: UK visa policies, immigration procedures, and travel requirements are subject to change. Applicants are advised to verify the latest UKVI guidance and ensure they can access their UKVI account and eVisa before travelling.