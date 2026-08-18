Personalized Driving Instruction Now Available in North York

TORONTO, Ontario, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Drive with Akbar has announced the continued expansion of its personalized driver education services, providing one-on-one instruction designed to help new and experienced drivers build confidence and develop safe driving habits throughout North York and the Greater Toronto Area. The expansion reflects the growing demand for flexible, student-focused driver training delivered by experienced professionals.

Led by certified instructor Akbar Malekpour, Drive with Akbar offers practical driving lessons tailored to each student’s experience level and learning goals. The training program includes beginner driver education, refresher lessons, road test preparation, guidance for immigrant drivers, and access to a vehicle for road tests when required. The instructional approach focuses on helping learners understand road safety, traffic regulations, and defensive driving techniques in real-world driving conditions.

As a trusted Driving instructor in North York, Drive with Akbar is committed to delivering individualized instruction rather than one-size-fits-all training. Lessons are designed to progress at each student’s pace, helping reduce anxiety while building the confidence needed for everyday driving and road test success.

“Every student learns differently, and our goal is to provide patient, professional instruction that prepares drivers not only for their road test but also for a lifetime of safe driving,” said Akbar Malekpour, founder and certified driving instructor at Drive with Akbar. “We’re pleased to continue expanding our services to meet the needs of learners seeking flexible and personalized driving education.”

Drive with Akbar’s training programs are available for first-time drivers, individuals returning to driving after an extended break, newcomers adapting to Ontario’s traffic regulations, and licensed drivers who wish to strengthen their driving skills. Lessons are conducted using dual-control vehicles to promote a safe and supportive learning environment. The company also offers MTO-approved Beginner Driver Education (BDE) training that may help eligible students qualify for earlier G2 road testing and potential insurance benefits.

The expanded service offering is intended to provide greater scheduling flexibility while maintaining the personalized attention that has become a defining characteristic of the company. Students receive practical instruction covering city driving, parking techniques, lane changes, highway driving, defensive driving strategies, and preparation for Ontario road tests.

Drive with Akbar continues to emphasize safe driving practices, professional instruction, and practical experience to help learners become responsible drivers capable of handling a variety of road conditions with confidence.

About Drive with Akbar

Drive with Akbar is a Toronto-based driving school led by certified instructor Akbar Malekpour, who has more than 35 years of driving instruction experience. The company provides personalized one-on-one driving lessons for beginner drivers, experienced motorists seeking refresher training, immigrant drivers, and students preparing for Ontario road tests. Drive with Akbar offers MTO-approved driver education and focuses on building safe, confident, and responsible drivers through patient, individualized instruction.

Media Contact

Drive with Akbar

Akbar Malekpour

Phone: +1 416-804-3779

Email: akbar1956m@gmail.com

Website: https://www.drivewithakbar.ca/