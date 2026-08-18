American Association Announces Three Year Contract Extension for Commissioner Joshua Schaub

MOORHEAD, Minn., 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — The American Association of Professional Baseball today announced a three-year extension of the contract of Commissioner Joshua Schaub, whose contract was set to expire after this season after being appointed on March 1, 2019.

“The growth we have experienced across the board as a league is unprecedented, and we are proud to be able to continue to expand our success under Josh’s leadership for years to come,” said Sam Katz, Board member and owner of the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

“It has been an honor to help lead such a talented and professional group, from our league staff to our ownership groups and our business and broadcast partners, as well as our managers, coaches and athletes,” Schaub said. “While we have made great strides across the board, our biggest opportunities still lie ahead and I am looking forward to seeing how far we can grow, especially with the buy-in of our fans.”

Under Schaub’s leadership, the American Association has continued to excel on all levels of measured success as the leading MLB partner league. The league’s broadcast footprint now exceeds 70 million homes, its social footprint has seen over 1000% growth across every major category in the last three seasons, and new sponsorship revenue is up 20% in just the past season and 100% in the least three seasons.

Schaub is the chief executive for the American Association and oversees the American Association’s operations, media, expansion, revenue initiatives, technology enhancements and emergence, public relations, and relationships in professional baseball. He succeeded league founder Miles Wolff, who retired at the end of 2018 after 13 seasons as Commissioner. His baseball background is extensive. He is the former CEO and co-owner of the Joliet Slammers baseball club of the Frontier League, a board member of the Frontier League, the former Commissioner of the Major Arena Soccer League, and has previously worked in the Milwaukee Brewers scouting department as an intern and associate scout. Schaub also previously clerked for the Northern League. He further serves as an adjunct professor of Sports Law at the University of Wisconsin. Additionally, Schaub has served as a consultant and legal counsel to numerous professional baseball teams for both business, legal, and baseball matters.

About the American Association of Professional Baseball

The American Association of Professional Baseball (www.aabaseball.com) and (www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs with many beginning play in 1993. Through the 2025 season, 483 player contracts have been transferred to MLB organizations. In addition, 60 AAPB alumni have reached the Majors, including 17 participating in 2025.