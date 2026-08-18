The New Vodia iOS App Turns an iPhone into a Vodia Extension

BOSTON, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, hotels, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the new Vodia iOS app, which turns an iPhone into a Vodia PBX extension, giving users a native iOS experience for business calling, voicemail, chat, extension access, and day-to-day call management.

The app introduces a cleaner card-based interface, improved call controls, smarter readiness checks, call quality visibility, and better recovery when network conditions change. It’s designed to make mobile calling feel easier, more familiar, and more reliable for users who depend on a Vodia extension throughout the day.

The interface follows the latest iOS design patterns, with layered cards, soft glass-style surfaces, and familiar system controls. Instead of forcing users through a legacy softphone experience, the app is built around how people already expect to use their iPhones. The app also supports iPad, giving users a larger workspace for calls, status, messaging, and daily communication workflows.

With the Vodia iOS app, users can place and receive calls from their Vodia PBX extension directly on their iPhones. Users can also access extensions, colleagues, and contact details from the app, making it easier to reach the right person without switching tools. Voicemail and chat are available from the same mobile interface, so users can move between calls, messages, and follow-ups throughout the day. Expanded language options are also available in the settings area, making the app more accessible for users across different regions and teams.

One of the key updates is the app’s new card-based call management UI. Active calls, held calls, transferred calls, and parked calls are easier to follow via clear visual cards. Users can place calls on hold, resume them directly from the call card, access the keypad, mute or adjust audio, and use speaker controls from a cleaner mobile call screen. Where call recording is enabled and permitted, recording controls are also available from the active call interface.

The app also includes visual audio feedback, showing live audio levels during active calls. This gives users a clearer sense of call activity and makes the calling experience feel more modern and easier to follow.

The app brings important PBX call handling workflows into the mobile experience and, with call parking, users can park a call and notify the correct recipient directly from the app. These features help mobile users stay connected to the same business calling workflows they use with the Vodia PBX.

The agent card gives users a quick view of their mobile extension state. It shows availability, connectivity, Do Not Disturb (DND) status, registration, and call activity, helping users understand whether the app is ready before they place or receive calls. Users can see whether their extension is available or in DND mode, check Wi-Fi, signal, and registration indicators, and track daily call activity from the app interface.

The Vodia iOS app is available for download in the Apple app store; documentation can be found on the Vodia documentation website under “vodia iOS app.”

The Vodia team is happy to answer any questions about the Vodia iOS app, sales@vodia.com or +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.