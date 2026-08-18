Niswey Becomes India’s First HubSpot Partner, to Earn the Higher Education Industry Specialist Badge

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Niswey, a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner, today announced it has earned the Higher Education Industry Specialist Badge from HubSpot — making it the first partner in India to hold this recognition, and one of just three across all of Asia.

HubSpot’s Higher Education Industry Specialist badge is awarded to solutions partners who have demonstrated proven delivery of industry-specific HubSpot solutions for higher education institutions, deep familiarity with the commercial models, operational structures, and challenges unique to the sector, and the practical experience to serve those institutions at the highest levels of quality and strategic insight.

According to HubSpot, “Industry Specialist Badges highlight the specific skills, capabilities, and expertise of a Solutions Partner. They’re earned through documented proof of subject-matter expertise and real-world experience with current HubSpot customers.”

“Every education client we’ve onboarded has had the same problem — admissions, marketing, and student services, each working out of their own spreadsheets or disconnected tools,” said Suma E P, CEO, Niswey. “Our work has been helping them streamline the processes and the reporting that lets those teams actually operate as one system inside HubSpot. This badge is HubSpot confirming that the body of work in this space meets their global standards,” she said.

Niswey works extensively with international K-12 schools globally helping implement HubSpot as well as automating parent engagement journeys via WhatsApp using their app Vira. The company also works similarly with a prestigious technology institution in India to enable their alumni engagement and fund raising programs.

“This industry specialization badge from HubSpot validates the depth of expertise we now have in this space,” said Abhinav Sahai, Chief Strategy Officer, Niswey.

“Vira working inside HubSpot is a game changer for educational institutions that use WhatsApp. With HubSpot’s established prowess in marketing automation, and Vira bringing powerful WhatsApp capabilities into HubSpot, institutions can now future-proof their enrollment and engagement strategies,” he said.

The badge applies to institutions of any size — from a single college running one admissions funnel to large university systems managing multi-department, multi-campus implementations — and confirms Niswey’s ability to operate at that scale and complexity, not only its ability to serve the sector.

About Niswey

Niswey is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and a Leading-tiered HubSpot Technology Partner headquartered in New Delhi, India. Founded in 2011, the company provides HubSpot implementations, CRM migrations, custom integrations, and marketing automation services to clients across India, Southeast Asia, and global markets.

As a HubSpot Technology Partner, Niswey has developed seven applications for the HubSpot Marketplace, including Vira and Tiyora—proprietary WhatsApp communication tools to streamline sales and marketing. With a decade of HubSpot partnership, deep expertise in complex enterprise implementations and SOC2 certification and GDPR compliance, Niswey serves organizations seeking sophisticated CRM solutions that are backed by enterprise-grade security.

For more information, visit www.niswey.com

Media Contact:

Harsha M

Growth Marketing Manager, Niswey

harsha@niswey.com

+91 8448866342