Beacon Parent Teams Up with Radiant Mobile to Safeguard Families in Today’s Digital World

MILTON, GA, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Beacon Parent announced today that it has become a proud affiliate of Radiant Mobile. Led by the belief that parents are becoming increasingly more confused, overwhelmed, and fearful of what they’re seeing in culture, Beacon Parent seeks to walk alongside them, vet and create resources, offer solutions, and empower parents to give their families a solid rock to stand on. Representing one of those vetted resources, Radiant Mobile offers a practical solution to a spiritual problem as the first-ever Christian mobile phone service. Powered by Compax, which is integrated into the T-Mobile Network, Radiant Mobile offers world-class 5G connectivity, network-level filtering of harmful content, original “Radiant Life” content, and unlimited talk, text & data.

“Parents are the primary shaping agent of their children by design,” said Suzanne Phillips, Founder and CEO of Beacon Parent. “We must choose to be intentional about shaping the hearts and minds of our children because when we don’t, culture is waiting for the chance. We all know that technology, and phones in particular, are the primary tools used to distract and deceive the next generation. Parental rights are being challenged at every turn. It’s time to take back the internet and restore parents’ ability to make choices that align with their values. Parents want to protect their children. Radiant Mobile offers them a practical solution, while we at Beacon Parent help parents lead their children with confidence and conviction.”

With individual plans starting as low as $39.99 per month, every Radiant Mobile plan includes:

“Radiant Shield” to filter harmful content at the carrier level, not just through an app, so protection stays active even if someone tries to bypass it. Nine categories are hard-blocked on every device and cannot be turned off, including Pornography, Cyberbullying, Self-Harm, and Drugs. An additional 120 categories come preset as “soft blocks,” putting the power of choice where it belongs: in the hands of the parent.

The ability to keep one’s existing phone numbers when customers make the switch to Radiant Mobile.

Extensive parental control features, including blocked time and quiet time

Age-appropriate “Radiant Life” content for kids, teens, and adults

Interviews with scholars, theologians, church leaders, parent experts, and celebrities

Games with rewards

Discounts on Christian-owned business products

“Parents have been asking for a real solution, not another app to manage,” said Chris Klimis, COO of Radiant Mobile. “Radiant blocks harmful content at the network level, so protection isn’t one more thing on a parent’s plate. It’s just how the phone works. Partnering with Beacon puts that in front of the families who’ve been looking for exactly this.”

Parents who wish to access Radiant Mobile through Beacon Parent will receive a special code for a FREE first month of service. To learn more about Beacon Parent and receive the code, interested individuals and families are encouraged to visit www.BeaconParent.com. For more information about Radiant Mobile, its plans, and its capability to protect families at the network level before harmful content ever reaches their devices, visit www.RadiantMobile.com.

###

About Beacon Parent: Launched in 2025, Beacon Parent is a 501(c)(3) ministry with a mission to ignite a movement of awakened parents who live out God’s design for the family. It exists to provide resources, support, and a strong sense of community, equipping parents to lead on purpose, disciple with wisdom, and raise children who are grounded in truth and bold in faith. It partners with parents, educators, faith leaders, and corporations to strengthen families and communities. To learn more and join the movement, visit https://www.beaconparent.com/.

About Radiant Mobile: Radiant Mobile is America’s first Christian mobile plan and the first carrier in U.S. history to block harmful content at the network level, before it ever reaches a subscriber’s phone. Powered by Compax on the T-Mobile network and backed by Allot cybersecurity technology trusted by wireless carriers worldwide, Radiant helps families create safer, healthier, and more intentional digital experiences through network-level content filtering, customizable parental controls, and uplifting faith-centered content. To learn more about the company and plans that start at $39.99/month, visit https://www.radiantmobile.com/.