SEO Isn’t Dying — It’s Splitting in Two: Search Engines and AI Agents

BERLIN, Germany, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — The ‘SEO is dead’ prediction is one that’s been made again and again. And for the most part, it’s been wrong. But there’s something more interesting than dying happening. SEO is controversial.

On one side is the discipline that marketers have practiced for two decades – ranking in Google, Bing and other legacy search engines, built on keywords, backlinks and page experience. And there’s a newer, less understood area: making sure content is read, understood and cited by AI agents like ChatGPT, Perplexity and AI-generated search summaries. The two jobs are becoming less and less the same.

Two systems, two rules:

Even a page that is well optimised by all traditional standards: strong titles, fast load times, solid backlink profile, can be functionally invisible to an AI assistant summarising an answer. That is because AI systems do not rank pages in the way that search engines do. They parse structure, extract entities, and determine what’s citable based on clarity and machine-readability not keyword density.

“We’re seeing two audiences emerge for the same content,” said a KWT Spider spokesperson, a desktop SEO crawler that agencies use to audit large websites. “One follows the traditional search model, where crawlers assess content relevance and authority to determine visibility. One is an AI agent looking for clean, well-structured information to lift and cite. Optimizing for one doesn’t mean optimising for the other.”

Why This Is Important for the Conduct of Audits

The upshot of all of this is that the technical SEO checklists are starting to become a second column. Auditors now look beyond crawlability, indexability, canonical tags, and page speed; they are also looking at structured data completeness, entity clarity, and machine-readable files such as llms.txt. These things are all about how an AI system consumes a page, not how a search engine ranks it.

This is not a substitute for classic SEO. Most sites still get the majority of their measurable traffic from search engines today. But the blind spot of ignoring AI visibility or assuming good search rankings will magically lead to AI citations is costing us.

A Worth Watching Divide

It is yet to be seen whether this will be a permanent split in the discipline or will eventually merge back into one practice. It’s clear that the early adopters – those treating AI readiness as its own audit category, not as a footnote – are the ones that will be best placed as more search behaviour moves to AI-mediated answers.

KWT Solutions

KWT Solutions develops tools for SEO professionals and agencies conducting technical audits at scale. Its flagship product, KWT Spider 2.0 , is a desktop crawler that combines site-wide technical diagnostics with AI search readiness scoring, providing auditors with one workflow for both traditional and AI-driven discovery.

Contact:

KWT Solutions Technical Support

Email: info@kwtspider.com