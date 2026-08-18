EOHT LLC Provides Bipolar Disorder Treatment Through Telepsychiatric Care in Illinois

Lake Zurich-based provider offers secure mental health services online for bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions statewide

LAKE ZURICH, IL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — EOHT LLC, a telepsychiatric care provider serving communities throughout Illinois, offers compassionate, evidence-based mental health treatment through secure online services including specialized care for individuals living with bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder is a mood condition marked by emotional highs and lows that can make stability feel out of reach. Episodes of mania or hypomania, followed by periods of depression, can affect sleep, relationships, work, and day-to-day functioning. For many patients, finding consistent, personalized psychiatric support is a critical part of managing the condition long-term. The practice’s bipolar disorder in Lake Zurich, IL is designed to help patients regain a sense of balance and control through ongoing, individualized care.

“When someone reaches out to us, they’re not just another appointment on a schedule; they’re a person with a story, needs, and goals,” said Oluseun Osinowo, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and lead provider. “With bipolar disorder especially, consistency matters. We focus on building a care plan that adapts with the patient over time, not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Osinowo brings more than 19 years of experience in family practice and mental health care. He holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Governors State University and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) in both Family Practice and Psychiatric Mental Health.

A Fully Virtual Model Built for Accessibility

All services are delivered through secure telehealth visits, allowing patients across Illinois, including Chicago, Lake Zurich, Waukegan, Rockford, Naperville, Springfield, Bloomington, and Champaign, to receive care from home, without the need for a clinic visit or long commute.

Bipolar disorder care may include a comprehensive initial evaluation, medication management, mood stabilization strategies, supportive therapy, and ongoing follow-up visits to adjust treatment as symptoms and needs change. The practice also treats anxiety, depression, PTSD, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorder.

Flexible Payment Options

A range of major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Optum, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Molina Healthcare, Cigna, and WellCare. Self-pay and cash-pay patients are also welcome, with faster scheduling and more flexible, personalized treatment plans available for those who are uninsured or prefer not to use insurance.

Now Accepting New Patients

New patients seeking bipolar disorder treatment and other psychiatric care in Illinois are currently being accepted. Appointments are available Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Patients can schedule an appointment online or by calling the office directly.

About the Practice

The practice provides telepsychiatric care to patients throughout Illinois, offering evidence-based treatment for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorder. Led by Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Oluseun Osinowo, it is committed to helping patients feel heard, supported, and empowered on their mental health journey through secure, convenient virtual care.

Media Contact:

Business name: EOHT LLC

Phone: (773) 997-8757

Appointments: (872) 292-9958

Email: info@eohtllc.org

Website: https://eohtllc.org/

Address: 23837 N Overhill Dr, Lake Zurich, IL 60047