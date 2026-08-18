TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Molesey’s Most Established Residential Addresses

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to be delivering its fully integrated architectural design and build service to homeowners across some of Molesey’s most well-regarded and characterful residential streets. As demand for high-quality, design-led home projects continues to grow across this thriving Surrey community, TN Design & Build is giving Molesey homeowners access to a service that brings architectural design and construction expertise together within one experienced, accountable team.

The company is currently working with homeowners across a number of Molesey’s most established addresses, including Wolsey Road, Palace Road, Hurst Road, Kent Road, Matham Road, Arnison Road, Beauchamp Road, and Manor Road. These are streets with genuine residential character — homes that reflect the area’s history and appeal, and that deserve the very highest standard of design and build when their owners choose to invest in them.

A location with a rich character and rising ambitions

Molesey sits in an enviable position on the banks of the Thames, bordered by Hampton Court Park and defined by the kind of unhurried, established residential quality that makes it one of Surrey’s most quietly appealing communities. Properties along Palace Road carry the added distinction of their proximity to Hampton Court Palace, lending the surrounding streets an architectural significance that places particular demands on any development work carried out in the area. Streets such as Wolsey Road, Hurst Road, and Beauchamp Road reflect that same tradition of considered, well-maintained residential living, while Matham Road, Kent Road, Arnison Road, Manor Road, and the wider neighbourhood complete a picture of a community that takes genuine pride in its homes.

For homeowners in Molesey who are looking to extend, renovate, or significantly improve their properties, the expectation is clear — the work must be done well, done sensitively, and done by a team that understands both the ambition of the homeowner and the character of the area they are working in. TN Design & Build’s integrated design and build model is built precisely around that requirement.

What integrated design and build delivers for Molesey homeowners

For residents across Wolsey Road, Palace Road, Hurst Road, Kent Road, Matham Road, Arnison Road, Beauchamp Road, and Manor Road, choosing a fully integrated design and build team provides:

Design and construction knowledge working in tandem – architectural plans shaped from the start by a genuine understanding of how they will be delivered on site, ensuring that the gap between design intent and built reality is closed before the project ever breaks ground.

Planning expertise relevant to Molesey – a working knowledge of the local planning environment, including the particular sensitivities around conservation and character that apply to properties in close proximity to Hampton Court and the surrounding historic landscape.

Honest, consistent budgeting – financial parameters are established and maintained throughout the design process, so homeowners are never presented with unwelcome cost surprises once construction is underway.

Seamless progression from design into build – with no handover between separately appointed parties, the project maintains its momentum and direction from the earliest design discussions right through to the finished result.

Designs that respond to Molesey’s setting – an appreciation of the area’s Thames-side character, its historic adjacencies, and the established quality of its residential streets, producing designs that are both individually distinctive and entirely appropriate to their surroundings.

One team, one line of accountability – complete responsibility for both the architectural design and the construction quality sitting with a single team, giving homeowners the clarity and confidence to invest with assurance.

A finished home that reflects the original vision – because the team conceiving the design is the same team constructing the building, the homeowner’s brief is carried faithfully from the first sketch to the final finish without dilution or drift.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “Molesey has a great deal going for it — the river, the park, the proximity to Hampton Court, and a genuine sense of community that you feel the moment you start working there. The homes on Palace Road, Wolsey Road, Beauchamp Road, and across the surrounding streets reflect all of that. They are properties that people care about deeply, and when those homeowners decide to invest in extending or transforming their home, they need a team that cares just as much about the outcome as they do.

What our integrated service provides is the assurance that the design and the build are never pulling in different directions — that every decision made at the design stage is made with full knowledge of how it will be executed, and that the standard set at the beginning of the project is the standard delivered at the end. That is what Molesey homeowners deserve, and that is the commitment we bring to every project we undertake in the area.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignandbuild.co.uk