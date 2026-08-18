Lichun Road in Erqi District, Zhengzhou, Lights Up After Renovation

Zhengzhou, China, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, Lichun Road (also known as Baoxi Road) in Erqi District, Zhengzhou, which has been a major concern for local residents, was successfully illuminated. This has completely resolved the safety hazards caused by the lack of lighting on nighttime commutes that had troubled nearby residents for years. The Lighting and Green Landscape Service Center of the Zhengzhou Urban Management Bureau has taken a “small-scale approach” to deliver tangible benefits to the public, bringing warmth to the people’s hearts and demonstrating the efficiency and thoughtfulness of Zhengzhou’s urban governance.

It is understood that Lichun Road, located near the intersection of Zhengmi Road and the Fourth Ring Road in Erqi District, was constructed by Zhengzhou Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. Due to current regional constraints, the road’s lighting project had been planned to connect to a long-term power source in the future.

Since the end of 2025, there has been an increase in public complaints about the lighting issues on Lichun Road. Given the difficulties in applying for and constructing a power source for this section, coordination by the construction investment group alone proved ineffective, prompting the group to seek support from the Landscape Center.

The Party Committee of the Landscape Center actively embraced the working philosophy of “serving the public as city stewards,” closely following the “Zhengzhou Lighting” special initiative of the Municipal Urban Management Bureau. It directed the Party Branch of the Engineering Technology Department to proactively establish a partnership with the Party Branch of Zhengzhou Construction Investment Group. Through this “Party organization-to-Party organization” approach, they effectively broke down barriers between city-level road construction and district-level supporting projects, translating the Party’s organizational strengths into tangible service for the public.

To ensure smooth construction progress, since late 2025, key members of the Engineering Technology Department have been shuttling between the project site, the construction investment group, and the power source construction unit in Erqi District. They promptly reported progress, proactively coordinated the introduction of high-voltage power, assisted in handling power supply application procedures, and closely monitored key construction milestones.

Under the overall coordination and supervision of the Landscape Center’s Party Committee, the construction unit completed preparations for materials such as box-type transformers and high-voltage cables ahead of schedule.

After power conditions were met in April 2026, construction workers concentrated their efforts on April 16, completing the installation of box-type transformers, equipment debugging, and full-road lighting in just one day, while simultaneously finishing the debugging of the streetlight timing control system.

The power supply application process, which would normally take three months, was completed in just one month through multi-party collaboration, efficiently resolving a long-standing public hardship and bringing a definitive end to the prolonged lack of lighting on Lichun Road.

As night falls, Lichun Road is now brightly lit. The warm glow not only illuminates the path for residents but also warms their hearts, earning praise from those living in nearby communities.

From “having lights that don’t work” to “illuminating the road,” and from “public expectations” to “delivering answers for the people,” the Landscape Center has taken concrete actions to fulfill its original mission of serving the public, further enhancing residents’ sense of gain, security, and happiness.

Moving forward, the Landscape Center will continue to uphold the guiding role of Party building, focus on resolving urgent and difficult issues that matter most to the people, and contribute more “landscape power” to Zhengzhou’s urban management through efficient governance. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights