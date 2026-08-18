Tide Dental & Orthodontics Encourages Patients Not to Ignore Dental Emergencies

Corpus Christi, TX, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Tide Dental & Orthodontics, a trusted full-service dental practice located at 1312 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412, is reminding local families that dental pain should never be brushed aside. As a leading emergency dentist Corpus Christi residents rely on, the practice is urging patients to seek prompt care rather than wait out a toothache, a broken tooth, or a lost filling.

Summary:

Tide Dental & Orthodontics offers same-day emergency dental care for Corpus Christi patients dealing with sudden oral health issues, from severe toothaches to knocked-out teeth. The practice’s message is simple: acting quickly on a dental emergency can mean the difference between saving a tooth and losing it.

A Message Worth Repeating:

Dental emergencies rarely arrive at a convenient time, and it’s tempting to wait and see if the pain subsides on its own. Tide Dental & Orthodontics wants Corpus Christi residents to know that delaying treatment often turns a manageable problem into a much bigger one. Whether it’s a cracked tooth after a weekend accident or an infection that flares up overnight, the practice’s team is trained to respond quickly and calmly when patients need help most.

“Waiting out a dental emergency almost never makes things better,” the practice notes. “Getting evaluated early gives our doctors the best chance to relieve pain and save the tooth.” That philosophy is central to why so many households already know Tide Dental & Orthodontics as their go-to emergency dentist Corpus Christi can count on.

What Counts as a Dental Emergency:

The practice highlights several situations that call for urgent attention: persistent or severe toothaches, chipped or fractured teeth, knocked-out teeth (best treated within the hour), and lost or broken crowns, bridges, or fillings. Patients who reach out promptly can typically be seen the same day, where the team evaluates the issue, takes X-rays if needed, and provides treatment ranging from same-day restorations to extractions or root canal therapy, followed by clear aftercare guidance.

Patients are cared for by a team of experienced professionals — Dr. Joel Khoo, Dr. ReAnn Boss, and Dr. Tina Huynh — who bring backgrounds in prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, and general dentistry to every visit, ensuring each patient receives care suited to their specific situation.

About Tide Dental & Orthodontics:

Tide Dental & Orthodontics is a full-service dental practice serving Corpus Christi, Texas, offering general dentistry, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and emergency dental care. Led by Dr. Joel Khoo, Dr. ReAnn Boss, and Dr. Tina Huynh, the practice is committed to compassionate, patient-first care for the whole community.

Anyone experiencing a dental emergency is encouraged to contact the office right away rather than wait for the discomfort to pass.

Call us today and schedule a consultation with our corpus christi dentist.