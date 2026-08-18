CHETU DEVELOPS ADAPTABLE AI-POWERED DYNAMIC PRICING PLATFORM FOR EVENT-DRIVEN MARKETPLACES

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Vacation booking platforms often lack the intelligence and scalability to handle demand surges that can occur within days or weeks. With legacy static pricing models, they struggle to handle fast-changing market conditions, which can create missed revenue opportunities for many property owners.

A vacation rental company that serves travelers attending major sports events realized they needed to improve their system. They wanted smarter pricing, better booking management, and secure operations.

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, responded by creating a cloud-based solution that combined AI, modular microservices, secure payment options, and connections to other systems. This solution helped property owners optimize their revenue and provide a smooth booking experience. Chetu developed a platform that automated listings and modernized outdated reservation processes to manage busy event bookings more effectively. The underlying architecture can also be adapted for other travel and hospitality organizations with similar business needs.

“Our client needed an AI-powered platform that had the ability to optimize pricing, automate operations, and deliver seamless booking experiences while supporting rapid growth,” said Vipin Panwar, Technical Project Manager at Chetu who oversees hospitality and travel projects. “Chetu had the industry knowledge and technology experience to solve our client’s growth problems.

“Now, other travel organizations can benefit from our platform, which is easily adapted to meet their specific business needs,” he added. “Although every solution we build is tailored for each client, using this proven architecture allows us to accelerate development without starting from scratch.”

The platform incorporates an AI-powered pricing engine that analyzes numerous demand signals and market conditions to generate smart pricing, including:

Event schedules

Venue proximity

Occupancy rates

Booking history

Seasonality

Local inventory levels

“By developing an AI-powered platform that provides smart recommendations while allowing property owners to maintain complete control over pricing, we positioned our client for future growth,” Panwar said.

Modernize Your Vacation Rental, Event-Based Platform Today

Organizations looking to create seamless booking experiences that optimize revenue can schedule a complimentary Vacation Rental AI Assessment with Chetu’s engineering team.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.