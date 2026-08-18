Future Electronics and Nexperia Highlight a Resilient Partnership Built on Engineering Excellence and Supply Chain Confidence

Montreal, Canada, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Nexperia’s commitment to engineering excellence, manufacturing integrity, and long-term operational resilience through a featured content campaign focused on building confidence throughout the electronics design lifecycle.

In today’s rapidly evolving electronics industry, engineers require more than high-performance components. They need assurance that the products they select are supported by stable manufacturing operations, dependable supply chains, and long-term availability. Nexperia continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to these priorities, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted supplier for customers around the world.

With a focus on operational stability and business continuity, Nexperia maintains a resilient manufacturing model designed to support long-term customer requirements across multiple markets. Its strong European manufacturing presence, including operations in the Netherlands, contributes to a geographically balanced production strategy that enhances supply chain resilience, governance, and traceability.

Nexperia’s approach aligns with increasing industry demand for responsible sourcing and sustainable manufacturing practices while maintaining the high standards of quality, performance, and efficiency expected by engineers and product designers.

Through its partnership with Nexperia, Future Electronics provides customers with access to proven product architectures engineered for long-term application relevance, supported by disciplined quality systems and operational excellence. Combined with Future Electronics’ technical expertise and global distribution network, customers benefit from a reliable foundation for both new designs and ongoing production programs.

By combining Nexperia’s robust portfolio with comprehensive engineering support and supply chain capabilities, Future Electronics enables customers to design with confidence while reducing risk and supporting long-term project success.

Engineers, designers, and purchasing professionals are invited to discover how resilient partnerships and dependable manufacturing can help strengthen their next generation of electronic designs.

To learn more about Nexperia solutions available through Future Electronics, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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