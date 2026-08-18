Florida, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Delray Orthodontics, located at 10 SE 1st Ave, Ste D, Delray Beach, Florida 33444. We are the top provider of delray beach invisalign treatment, using advanced 3-D digital imaging technology to design more accurate, personalized aligner plans. Led by Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, the practice is redefining precision orthodontic care for patients across South Florida.

Digital Dentistry Sharpens Invisalign Precision in Delray Beach:

Orthodontic care is becoming more precise than ever, and Delray Orthodontics is at the forefront of that shift. The practice, widely recognized as the leading name in delray beach invisalign treatment, is leveraging state-of-the-art 3-D computer graphics technology to design custom aligner trays with a level of accuracy that traditional methods simply cannot match.

Delray Orthodontics uses digital scanning to capture detailed imprints of each patient’s mouth, eliminating the need for messy, uncomfortable impressions. These digital models allow the orthodontic team to map out every stage of tooth movement in advance, giving patients a clear picture of their treatment journey before it even begins. As teeth shift into position, patients receive a new set of custom-made aligner trays roughly every two weeks, worn for 20 to 22 hours a day, with full treatment typically lasting between six and fifteen months.

“Digital dentistry has changed the way we approach every case,” said a spokesperson for the practice. “With precise digital scans and 3-D treatment planning, our delray beach invisalign patients get a smoother, more predictable path to a straighter smile, with fewer surprises and fewer office visits along the way.”

This technology-driven approach also enhances comfort and convenience. Because aligners are custom-fitted using exact digital measurements, patients avoid the irritation often associated with metal brackets and wires, while enjoying the freedom to eat, drink, brush, and floss without restriction. Most dental insurance plans also cover treatment, making high-precision Invisalign care more accessible to families throughout Delray Beach.

Guiding this digital transformation is Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, a highly credentialed orthodontist and Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider — a distinction placing her among the top 1% of Invisalign providers worldwide.

Dr. Stoess-Allen was named a Premier Invisalign Provider in 2013 and 2014 and an Elite Invisalign Provider in 2015 before achieving Diamond Plus status. A member of the American Association of Orthodontics, the American Dental Association, and the Northeast Society of Orthodontics, she was also named Orthodontist of the Year in 2010 by Who’s Who. Her extensive experience in non-surgical, physiological orthodontic treatment allows her to translate digital scan data into highly customized, effective treatment plans for teens and adults alike.

Beyond the treatment chair, Dr. Stoess-Allen contributes her orthodontic expertise to philanthropic causes, including the Little Baby Face Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Smile Changes Lives, extending advanced dental care to children who need it most.

By combining Dr. Stoess-Allen’s clinical expertise with cutting-edge digital tools, Delray Orthodontics continues to earn its reputation as the top destination for delray beach invisalign treatment, reflected in a 4.8-star rating from more than 165 patient reviews.

About Delray Orthodontics:

Delray Orthodontics is a premier orthodontic practice located in Delray Beach, Florida. Delray Orthodontics offers Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, Invisalign First, and LightForce braces to patients of all ages. By combining advanced digital technology with personalized, compassionate care, Delray Orthodontics has become the trusted leader in delray beach invisalign treatment.

Patients interested in experiencing precision-driven Invisalign care are encouraged to schedule a consultation. Book an appointment with our expert orthodontist in delray beach or call us (561) 668-0431 for immediate treatments.