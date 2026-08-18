Together Planning Marks 11 Years of Trusted Financial Guidance

Jacksonville, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Together Planning proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking more than a decade of helping individuals and families achieve greater financial confidence. Since opening its doors on July 1, 2015, the firm has grown into a trusted financial planning and investment management company with three offices, eight employees, hundreds of ongoing client relationships, and nearly $200 million in assets under management. This milestone reflects the firm’s continued commitment to delivering personalized financial strategies and long-term guidance that empowers clients to make informed decisions.

Over the past eleven years, Together Planning has significantly expanded the value it provides. In addition to offering comprehensive financial planning and investment management services, the firm has refined its client service process and strengthened the depth of its financial advice. Today, Together Planning serves as a central resource for many clients, providing trusted guidance on important financial decisions and becoming the first call when questions arise.

Guided by its mission to help people worry less and enjoy life more, the firm works to reduce the stress and uncertainty surrounding financial planning so clients can focus on what matters most to them and achieve their personal goals with confidence. As Together Planning celebrates this important anniversary, the firm looks forward to helping even more individuals and families build secure financial futures in the years ahead.

To get more information about their financial planning and investment management services, please contact their office at 352-221-9300 or email jmallini@togetherplanning.com.

About Together Planning: Together Planning is a financial planning and investment management firm dedicated to helping clients make confident financial decisions through personalized advice and long-term relationships. By combining comprehensive planning, thoughtful investment management, and ongoing guidance, the firm helps individuals and families reduce financial stress and enjoy greater peace of mind while pursuing the life they envision. The firm proudly serves clients in Gainesville, Jacksonville, FL, and Roswell, GA.

Company name: Together Planning

Gainesville Office

Address: 2631 NW 41st Street Suite E-2

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32606

Phone: 352-221-9300

Jacksonville Office

Address: 6821 Southpoint Drive N Suite 118

City: Jacksonville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32216

Phone: 904-476-7758

Roswell Office

Address: 599 W Crossville Road Suite 112

City: Roswell

State: Georgia

Zip code: 30075

Phone: 470-443-1808

Contact Name: Jud Mallini