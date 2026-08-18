Women Are Invited to Learn What No One Ever Taught Them

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Consensuality has expanded access to its relationship and intimacy education services through The Erotic Reboot online course and personalised coaching for couples in South Africa and internationally.

Founded by Carol Momberg, the South African brand provides practical education for couples exploring communication, desire, pleasure and connection within long-term relationships.

The online format allows couples to participate privately from home, work through structured educational material around their own schedules and access direct guidance without needing to travel to South Africa or attend a public group session.

The Erotic Reboot Offers Structured Online Education

The Erotic Reboot is a 12-week online intimacy course designed to help couples communicate more openly and develop a clearer understanding of their emotional and physical connection.

The programme explores emotional safety, presence, relationship communication, desire, erotic confidence, pleasure languages, intentional touch and the integration of intimacy into everyday life.

Couples participate through video teachings, guided practices, downloadable resources and reflection exercises. They retain access to the course materials after completing the structured programme, allowing them to revisit individual lessons and practices.

The course may be relevant to long-term partners experiencing disconnection, couples navigating different levels of desire and those who want a more practical framework for discussing boundaries, pleasure and intimacy.

It is also intended for couples who are not facing a relationship crisis but want to maintain curiosity, communication and connection over time.

Personalised Coaching Provides Direct Guidance

Consensuality also offers personalised intimacy coaching for couples seeking support related to their particular circumstances.

Coaching can be accessed independently or used alongside The Erotic Reboot. While the course provides a structured educational framework, coaching allows couples to explore specific communication patterns, differences in desire, emotional distance or uncertainty about how to begin rebuilding connection.

Relationship and intimacy coaching online makes this support available to couples outside South Africa and to those who prefer a more private starting point than an in-person workshop or retreat.

“This isn’t just about better sex. It’s about reclaiming your relationship with your body, your partner, your voice, your turn-on, and your life,” said Carol Momberg, founder of Consensuality.

Supporting Communication and Desire in Long-Term Relationships

Many adults enter long-term relationships with limited practical education about discussing intimacy.

Work demands, parenting, stress, fatigue and routine can affect communication and desire. These changes do not necessarily mean that commitment or attraction has disappeared, but couples may struggle to address them without suitable language or a shared framework.

Consensuality approaches intimacy as an area in which communication, confidence and relationship practices can be developed.

Its online education model is designed to help couples discuss changing needs, boundaries, pleasure and emotional connection privately and without shame or pressure.

The services are educational and developmental rather than clinical. They are not intended to diagnose or treat medical or psychological conditions and do not replace appropriate medical care, psychotherapy or professional relationship counselling.

South African Brand Extends Its Services Internationally

Consensuality’s physical experiences are centred around Naughty by Nature, its adults-only cabin and private couples retreat setting in Wilderness on South Africa’s Garden Route.

The venue supports private stays, educational workshops and one-couple-at-a-time facilitated retreats focused on communication, desire and reconnection.

The online programme and coaching services extend this education-led model beyond the physical venue. Couples can begin privately at home and later decide whether they want coaching, a workshop, a private stay or a facilitated retreat.

This creates several entry points into the wider Consensuality ecosystem while maintaining a consistent emphasis on privacy, consent, practical communication and intentional connection.

Couples seeking further information about the available services can contact Consensuality privately.

About Consensuality

Consensuality is a South African relationship and intimacy education brand founded by Carol Momberg. Its services include The Erotic Reboot online couples course, personalised coaching, educational workshops, private couples stays and one-couple-at-a-time facilitated retreats at Naughty by Nature in Wilderness.

The wider Consensuality ecosystem also includes The Inner Circle private newsletter, curated intimacy products, bespoke furniture and purpose-designed private spaces.

Consensuality supports individuals and couples exploring communication, desire, pleasure and long-term connection through private, practical and consent-led education.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.