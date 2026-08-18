Who is Mr Abdul Khan – Founder & Chairman of UK International London Beauty School

Noida, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Mr Abdul Khan is the Founder and Chairman of UK International London Beauty School, one of India’s leading professional beauty and makeup academies. He founded the institution with a strong vision to create an education platform that delivers international-standard beauty training combined with real-world practical exposure.

Vision Behind UK International London Beauty School

Mr Abdul Khan entered the beauty education space with a clear understanding that traditional learning alone is not enough. His goal was to bridge the gap between classroom teaching and industry expectations. He focused on building a system where students learn through hands-on practice, discipline, and professional grooming.

His vision has always been centered on skill-based learning, confidence building, and career-oriented education for aspiring beauty professionals.

Growth and Expansion

Under his leadership, UK International London Beauty School has expanded across multiple locations while maintaining consistent training standards. The academy offers professional courses in makeup artistry, cosmetology, hair styling, nail art, and beauty wellness.

Thousands of students have completed training under his guidance and are now working as professional makeup artists, salon experts, freelancers, educators, and entrepreneurs in the beauty industry.

Leadership Philosophy

Mr Abdul Khan strongly believes that success in beauty careers depends on practice, discipline, and industry readiness. His leadership style focuses on long-term growth, quality education, and continuous improvement. He encourages innovation while staying rooted in professional ethics and structured learning.

Contribution to Beauty Education

Through his work, Mr Abdul Khan has contributed significantly to strengthening professional beauty education in India. His efforts continue to create opportunities for students by providing them with the right skills, mindset, and exposure needed to succeed in a competitive industry.

Official & Social Presence

Website:https://www.uk-international.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abdul_khan_ukibs/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/abdulkhanukibs/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/in/abdulkhan64