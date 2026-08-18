Minuscule Technologies LLC Unveils Specialized Salesforce Solutions for Telecom to Govern Network Rollouts and Accelerate Site Activation

Katy, Texas, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Minuscule Technologies LLC, a Salesforce certified partner, today announced its specialized Salesforce Solutions for Telecom, a Salesforce-native portfolio that gives communications service providers, tower companies, and network deployment contractors one governed system of record for site rollouts, field crews, and subscriber orders.

As a specialized Salesforce Custom Service Provider and Engineering Partner, Minuscule Technologies brings unparalleled expertise to engineering telecom operations on Salesforce Field Service, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud. Most build programs still run across spreadsheets, vendor portals, and disconnected ticketing tools, which keeps rollout risk hidden until the acceptance stage. However, moving that work onto Salesforce takes real engineering discipline: modeling site milestones and RAN commissioning checkpoints as native objects, enforcing governance rules per market, and connecting OSS/BSS, network inventory, and billing systems through API-led design.

Key Capabilities of Salesforce Telecom Deployment Governance

Minuscule Technologies has developed a deployment methodology that brings network build execution and commercial operations onto one platform with minimal disruption. This service includes:

Deployment Governance: Site milestones, RAN commissioning checkpoints, vendor acceptance, and punch-list closure modeled as native Salesforce objects.

Site milestones, RAN commissioning checkpoints, vendor acceptance, and punch-list closure modeled as native Salesforce objects. Field Crew Orchestration: Work Rules, dispatch, and mobile sign-off tuned for multi-vendor, multi-country build programs with SLA-backed schedules.

Work Rules, dispatch, and mobile sign-off tuned for multi-vendor, multi-country build programs with SLA-backed schedules. Integration & Data Layer: MuleSoft and API-led links into OSS/BSS, inventory, and billing, with data residency and regulator-ready audit trails handled at the data model level.

Statement from Leadership

“Network rollout is not a project-tracking problem — it is a data model problem,” said Anantharaman Veeraraghavan, Salesforce Architect at Minuscule Technologies. “When every site, crew, and vendor acceptance lives on the same platform as the commercial pipeline, operators stop reconciling reports and start acting on them. Our role as an engineering partner is to make Salesforce reflect how networks actually get built, site by site, and to stay accountable for that build well past go-live.”

About Minuscule Technologies

Headquartered in Texas, US, Minuscule Technologies LLC is your Salesforce engineering partner, not just a consultant. We solve today’s critical enterprise challenges—like mounting tech debt, bloated orgs, and rising costs—by modernizing legacy systems, implementing AI-powered DevOps, and delivering smart cost optimization. We engineer a scalable, efficient, and AI-ready Salesforce platform built to maximize your business impact and ROI.

For more information about our Salesforce Solutions for Telecom, visit:

https://www.minusculetechnologies.com/salesforce-solutions-for-telecom

Media Contact

Minuscule Technologies LLC

sales@minusculetechnologies.com

+1 (281)371-6080

https://www.minusculetechnologies.com/